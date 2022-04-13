✕ Close New York police confirm Brooklyn shooter was wearing ‘green construction-type vest’

Police have named Frank R James as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people shot and another 19 injured.

NYPD Chief James Essig said a U-Haul van connected to the shooting was rented in his name, with the key found among the possessions of the shooter left behind on the train.

The chaos unfolded at 8:24am on an N train travelling to Manhattan when a gunman donned a gas mask and opened a gas canister inside the carriage, police said.

He then opened fire shooting at least 10 people inside the train and on the station platform as it pulled into 36 Street at Sunset Park.

In total, 29 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot and shrapnel wounds to smoke inhalation.

A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene, with the investigation suggesting the gun may have jammed.

Officials initially reported undetonated explosive devices were found at the scene and witnesses suggested there had been an explosion, but police later said there are no known explosive devices on the city’s subways.