Brooklyn shooting - live: Police name Frank R James as person of interest and reveal 33 rounds were fired
Follow live updates on the shooting in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Police have named Frank R James as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people shot and another 19 injured.
NYPD Chief James Essig said a U-Haul van connected to the shooting was rented in his name, with the key found among the possessions of the shooter left behind on the train.
The chaos unfolded at 8:24am on an N train travelling to Manhattan when a gunman donned a gas mask and opened a gas canister inside the carriage, police said.
He then opened fire shooting at least 10 people inside the train and on the station platform as it pulled into 36 Street at Sunset Park.
In total, 29 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot and shrapnel wounds to smoke inhalation.
A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene, with the investigation suggesting the gun may have jammed.
Officials initially reported undetonated explosive devices were found at the scene and witnesses suggested there had been an explosion, but police later said there are no known explosive devices on the city’s subways.
Hero New Yorkers carrying subway victims to safety draw 9/11 comparisons
Dramatic video footage and witness accounts of New Yorkers carrying wounded commuters to safety have drawn comparisons to the heroic response to the September 11 terror attacks.
Immediately after the Brooklyn shooting, a video emerged online showing victims helping each other out of the smoking train and treating the wounded on the subway platform.
MTA CEO Janno Lieber likened the efforts to New Yorkers coming together after the Twin Towers were attacked by Al Quaeda terrorists in 2001.
Commuters risk lives to remain on subway platform with victims amid chaos of Brooklyn shooting
Everything we know about Frank R James
New York police say they have identified a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting that saw 10 people suffer gunshot wounds and injured at least 18 others.
NYPD announced on Twitter that they were searching for a Frank R James in conenction with the attack, in which a masked gunman set off a smoke device before opening fire on a crowded Manhattan-bound N train as it waited to enter 36th St station on Tuesday morning.
“This is Frank James. He is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning,” they stated in the tweet, which included two pictures of the suspect.
Police identify person of interest in Brooklyn subway shooting
Detectives say that shooting suspect fired at least 33 times with a Glock 9-milimetre handgun
‘I saw people crying’: Brooklyn residents in shock
Richard Hall has the story:
‘I saw people crying, screaming for their life’: Brooklyn shooting shocks residents
Manhunt continues for subway gunman who left 29 people injured
Watch: NYPD offers $50K reward for information on suspected subway shooter or U-Haul renter
“Cell phone video, witness information, or if they identify the perpertrator or the renter of this vehicle,” said NYPD Chief James Essig.
Seven men, three women shot in attack
Police released more details on the victims, saying seven men and three women suffered gunshot wounds.
Another 13 passengers suffered injuries related to smoke inhalation, falling down, and panic attacks.
Police release image of person of interest in Brooklyn shooting, update description
Police updated their description of a person of interest in the Brooklyn shooting, adding green to the previously described orange vest. The “heavy build” black man described earlier was updated to a “heavy-set”, “dark-skinned” Frank R James. NYPD released the below images.
U-Haul truck was rented in Philidelphia
The person of interest in the Brooklyn shooting, Frank R James had addresses in Wisconsin and Philidelphia, where the U-Haul van connected to the attack was rented.
A key to the van was found among the shooter’s possessions, police said.
Person of interest named in shooting; 33 rounds fired
Police named Frank R James as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting, with addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia.
“The keys to that U-Hall van were found on the subway in our shooter’s possession.”
Police said 33 rounds were fired in the attack.
Police have identified a person of interest in Brooklyn shooting
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said “we do have a person of interest in this investigation.
“We are truly fortunate this was not significantly worse than it is,” she said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene uses Brooklyn subway shooting to argue against gun control
Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed gun control for preventing Brooklyn subway victims from defending themselves against an active shooter.
The Republican congresswoman used the shooting to argue against gun laws after the attack left at least 29 people injured.
“With New York’s strict gun control laws, how many innocent people were carrying a gun when the bad guy with a gun broke the existing laws and started shooting people?” she said in a tweet.
“Bad guys don’t care about gun control and gun control only stops people from being able to protect themselves.”
