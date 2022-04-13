The suspect in the Brooklyn subway shootings has been arrested.

Frank James, 62, was arrested by NYPD patrol cops in the East Village in New York City on Wednesday.

At a press conference on Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said: “My fellow New Yorkers. We got him. We got him.”

Mr Adams thanked “everyday New Yorkers” who called in tips to help locate the suspect.

He had been named as a suspect in Tuesday’s attack at Sunset Park in Brooklyn, that left 10 people with gunshot wounds and 18 more injured.

A video of the arrest posted by the NY_Actions Twitter account showed Mr Adams being placed in a patrol car while surrounded by officers on 1st Avenue between St Marks Place and East 9th St.

His hands were handcuffed behind his back, and he was wearing a black cap, dark cap, and long dark trousers.

Frank James being placed into the back of a police cruise in the East Village on Wednesday (Twitter.com/NY_Actions)

According to NBC, the suspect was involved in a stabbing prior to the arrest and was being held at a local precinct.

A second video posted to the NY_Actions account shows Mr James’ arrest being calmly led into the police car.

Several social media users posted images of Mr James to social media on Wednesday.

One, known as Jackson D, posted several pictures of the suspect at around 11am with the caption: “Possible frank james sighting?”

An hour later, he added: “I tried to call this in and reported to crime stoppers. Any thing else I should do?”

The official NYPD Crimestoppers account responded two hours later, asking for more information.

Hello, where was the last time you saw this individual? — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 13, 2022

He responded, a few minutes later, saying, “45 Canal St”.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed Mr Adams’ arrest had been as as direct result of a Crimestoppers tip.

“We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run.”

She said he was arrested at 1.42pm at the corner of St Marks Place and 1st Avenue without incident.

Mr James will face federal terror charges of an attack on mass transit, and face life in prison if convicted.

Mr James had been the subject of a massive manhunt since the attack on the Brooklyn subway just before 8.30am on Tuesday.

A $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest as authorities revealed that the gunman had opened fire at least 33 times with a Glock 9-millimeter handgun.

A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene. Investigators believe the suspect may have been forced to stop shooting when the gun jammed.