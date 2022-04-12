Surveillance cameras at a Brooklyn subway station were not working during a rush-hour attack that injured at least 28 people, with questions emerging about how the fugitive gunman escaped capture.

New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed said the MTA cameras suffered “some sort of malfunction” when the shooter opened fire and escaped at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park.

“We are communicating with the MTA to find out was it throughout the entire station or if it was it just one camera,” he told WCBS Radio.

Law enforcement officials said they have an image of the suspected gunman, which has not been released, and that they’re still working to confirm his identity, according to NBC New York.

Police were reportedly searching for a U-Haul van with Arizona licence plates AL3140 in relation to the shooting, but the NYPD has not officially conifirmed the connection.

It came after police failed to local the man in a sweep of subway tunnels, based on witness reports he may have jumped onto the tracks following the shooting.

Asked why trains were not shut down immediately in an effort to catch the suspect, NYPD’s deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, John Miller, told reporters: “That’s not the case”.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated.