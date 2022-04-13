Two stabbed on New York subway platform despite added police in response to Brooklyn attack
Attack came hours after a gunman shot 10 people in a subway station in Sunset Park during Tuesday morning’s rush hour
Two men have been stabbed inside a Manhattan subway station just hours after the Brooklyn mass shooting - despite New York officials vowing to send more police officers to make the city’s embattled transit hubs safer.
The two victims, aged 19 and 20, were attacked at around 1am on Wednesday morning as they waited on the southbound number 2 train platform at 135 Street subway station in Harlem, according to the NYPD.
Police said the pair got into an altercation with another man and he attacked them.
The 19-year-old was stabbed in the neck and the 20-year-old was stabbed in the torso.
They took themselves to hospital where they are said to be in a serious but stable condition.
The suspect was arrested near the scene of the incident and a knife believed to have been used in the attack was recovered.
