Suspect Frank James in Brooklyn subway shooting has been arrested

Frank James was named as the suspect in Tuesday’s subway attack

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 13 April 2022 19:09
The suspect in the Brooklyn subway shootings has been arrested, according to multiple reports.

Frank James, 62, was arrested by NYPD patrol cops in the East Village in New York City on Wednesday.

He had been named as a suspect in Tuesday’s attack at Sunset Park in Brooklyn, that left 10 people with gunshot wounds and 18 more injured.

A video of the arrest posted by the NY_Actions Twitter account showed Mr Adams being placed in a patrol car while surrounded by officers on 1st Avenue between St Marks Place and East 9th St.

According to NBC, the suspect was involved in a stabbing prior to the arrest and was being held at a local precinct.

