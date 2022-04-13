Video appears to show Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James being arrested

A video posted online appears to show the arrest of the alleged gunman who shot 10 people and left at least 19 others injured in a horror attack on a Brooklynsubway.

The suspect Frank Robert James was taken into custody on Wednesday after being on the run for more than 24 hours, his arrest was later confirmed by the New York Police department during a briefing.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed he was located at 1.42pm on the corner of St. Mark’s Place and First Avenue in Manhattan “in response to a Crime stoppers tip”.

