Brooklyn subway shooting: Dramatic video shows moment people burst out of smoke-filled train carriage
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire and hurled smoke canisters into a crowded subway car
Dramatic footage has captured terrified commuters bursting out of a smoke-filled subway carriage after an attack on the Brooklyn subway on Tuesday morning.
A masked suspect threw smoke canisters on a train at the 25th St station, heading towards 36th St Station, before opening fire at around 8.30am, shooting five and injuring at least 13 people, according to authorities.
The video shows dozens of terrified commuters, some appearing to be suffering from gunshot wounds and smoke inhalation, pour off the Manhattan-bound N/R line as it arrives at 36th St Station moments later.
Smoke billows from the carriage as commuters holding masks and scarves over their mouths run from the scene, their screams audible, while checking behind them to see if they are still in danger.
Brooklyn #Subway Shooting. pic.twitter.com/XeH0DrdD9s— Isaac Abraham (@IsaacAb13111035) April 12, 2022
Seconds later, several more commuters limp from the subway car wincing in pain and collapse on the platform, as others try to render first aid.
An MTA worker can be heard telling the passengers to get on to another train or leave the station.
The footage was captured by a passenger one car along from the smoke-filled carriage and posted to Twitter by Isaac Abraham.
Mr Abraham said the footage had been captured by a friend of his, and they wanted it to be released “asap” to show the public what had taken place.
Police are hunting for the gunman, who was described as about 1.65m (5ft5in) and 81 kgs (180 pounds).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.