Heavy police presence on the scene outside the subway station (NBC New York)

At least five people have been injured in a shooting and possible explosion on a Brooklyn subway during Tuesday morning’s rush hour, as crowds of New Yorkers commuted to work.

The FDNY said that it was called to reports of smoke at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park at around 8:30am and discovered multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The extent of the victims’ injuries remains unclear.

Law enforcement officials have not released any information on a possible suspect.

However several law enforcement sources told NBC New York that the male suspect appeared to be wearing clothing that resembles that worn by MTA workers.

Sources told ABC7 that the suspect was also wearing a gas mask.