Brooklyn subway shooting was not an act of terrorism, police say

Police have said the Brooklyn subway attack was not an act of terrorism, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell says.

At least 10 people were shot and six more injured after a gunman threw gas canisters into a crowded subway car and opened fire on Tuesday morning.

Ms Sewell told a news conference that while the motive remains unclear, she was “not ruling anything out”.

The investigation remained in its early stages, she said.

Police have issued a description of the attacker as a black male, wearing a gas mask, a green, “construction style” vest over a grey hoodie and carrying a book bag. He has a “heavy build” at 1.65m (5ft5in) and 81 kgs (180 pounds).

They are treating the incident as an “active shooter situation”, and have asked New Yorkers to avoid the area of 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue from 20th to 40th Street.

Authorities were called to reports of gunfire and multiple explosions on the Manhattan-bound N/R line at around 8.30am.

It appears as though the attack began at 25th St station, when the masked man threw an explosive device believed to be a smoke canister into the air and began shooting, hitting at least 10 commuters.

As the train arrived at 36th St station in Sunset Park, terrified commuters, some limping from what appear to be gunshot wounds, burst off the train as smoke billowed from the carriage.

Five of the shooting victims were in a critical but stable condition in hospital. At least 16 people were taken to hospital for injuries including smoke inhalation, but none were suffering life threatening injuries.