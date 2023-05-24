Idaho murders – latest: Suspect Bryan Kohberger refuses to enter plea over quadruple student stabbings
Bryan Kohberger’s attorney said he was ‘standing silent’ on the charges, leaving the Latah County judge to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger refused to enter a plea at his arraignment on four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student’s arraignment was scheduled for 9am PT in Latah County Court in Moscow, Idaho.
Mr Kohberger was expected to enter a plea but instead his attorney Anne Taylor said that he was “standing silent” on the charges, leaving the judge to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf.
Mr Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on 13 November in a horror attack that rocked the college town of Moscow and sent shockwaves across America.
The four victims were stabbed to death in an off-campus home that the three women shared with two surviving roommates.
Six weeks later, Mr Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania on 30 December.
Investigators say that Mr Kohberger’s DNA was found on a knife sheath left behind at the crime scene. A white Hyundai Elantra – matching his – was also captured on surveillance footage driving away from the area at the time of the murders.
As the sole suspect in the stabbings of four Idaho students on murder charges heads to trial, The Independent’s Andrea Blanco, Rachel Sharp and Sheila Flynn report on the case in small-town Idaho that has shocked America:
Bryan Kohberger is believed to have broken into the home of a female student and then installed security cameras to spy on her in the months before he allegedly killed four other students in a horror attack in Moscow, Idaho.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student had befriended the woman after he moved to Pullman, Washington state, to begin a graduate program in criminal justice at Washington State University (WSU), according to a source.
One day, the woman returned to her apartment and found that someone had broken in and moved items around the home – but that nothing was missing.
Since nothing was taken, the woman decided not to call the police but instead called her new friend Mr Kohberger and asked him to come over.
Mr Kohberger allegedly offered to install a video security system inside her home and the woman agreed.
What comes after Bryan Kohberger’s not-guilty plea?
A preliminary hearing, where prosecutors had to show a judge that there is enough evidence to justify moving forward with charges of burglary and four counts of murder, was previously scheduled for 26 June.
However, on 16 May, a grand jury indicted Mr Kohberger on the same charges, effectively rerouting the case directly to the state’s felony court level and allowing prosecutors to skip the preliminary hearing process, the Associated Press reported.
The former Washington State University PhD student is now expected to appear for his arraignment at the Latah County District Court at 9am on Monday to enter a plea. According to the indictment, Mr Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and one count of burglary.
Each murder count states that he “did wilfully, unlawfully, deliberately, with premeditation and with malice aforethought, kill and murder” each of the victims by stabbing.
The list of witnesses who testified before the grand jury is sealed. Mr Kohberger’s indictment means that the jurors empanelled on the grand jury believed there was enough evidence against him for the case to proceed to trial.
Mr Kohberger said through a public defender earlier this year that he “was eager to be exonerated.”
He is being represented by Ann Taylor, one of thirteen public defence attorneys in the state who can work in cases where the prosecution requests capital punishment. Prosecutors in the Idaho murders case have not publicly addressed whether they plan to make that request
A tentative trial date has been set for 2 October.
Victim’s family ‘disappointed’ gag order has not been addressed
The Goncalves’ attorney Shannon Gray issues a statement on behalf of the family to local news station KREM2:
“The family would like to thank everyone for continuing to follow this case and keep the memories of Kaylee, Maddie, Xana and Ethan alive.
“They are what is important not the Defendant. We are thankful that the Latah County District Attorneys Office finally took the case to a GJ and came back with an indictment.
“At the same time we are disappointed that the judicial process has not been more efficient in addressing the Gag order. This is just the beginning of a long journey for all the families and we are thankful for your continued support and coverage.”
What comes next?
Meanwhile, a court hearing has been scheduled for 9 June to discuss the current gag order in the case and whether cameras will be allowed during trial proceedings.
Who is the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students?
At the time of the murders, Mr Kohberger was studying for his PhD and working as a teaching assistant in criminal justice at WSU.
Prior to this, Mr Kohberger studied criminology at DeSales University first as an undergraduate and then finishing his graduate studies in June 2022.
According to online school records, Mr Kohberger received an associate arts degree in 2018 from Northampton Community College in Albrightsville and received a masters degree in criminal justice this year from DeSales University.
While studying at DeSales, he studied under renowned forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland who interviewed the BTK serial killer and co-wrote the book Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer with him.
He was working part-time as a security guard until August 2021 at Pleasant Valley School District, where his mother was listed as a paraprofessional.
The alleged murderer carried out a research project “to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime”.
Mr Kohberger reached out to potential participants on Reddit, with the chilling survey resurfacing after his arrest.
“In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience,” the post said.
His fascination appears to have continued around the time of the murders when he applied for an internship with the local police department.
The affidavit revealed that he applied for an internship in the fall of 2022 with the Pullman Police Department and wrote in an essay how he had an interest “in assisting rural law enforcement agencies with how to better collect and analyze technological data in public safety operations”.
The grieving family of slain University of Idaho Kaylee Goncalves has complained to the court after the judge presiding over their daughter’s murder case mispronounced her name.
Bryan Kohberger, accused of the 13 November stabbings of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, appeared in Latah County Court in Moscow to enter a plea on Monday (22 May).
During the brief hearing, Judge John Judge informed Mr Kohberger of his rights, the charges against him and the penalties – including the death penalty – if he is convicted.
But while reading out the charges, the judge mispronounced two of the victims’ names. First, he appeared to call Goncalves “Kayla” and then struggled to pronounce Kernodle’s first name, ultimately saying “Zana.”
“This is hard, I’m sorry,” the judge told the court.
According to reporters present during the hearing, Goncalves’ sister Alivea Goncalves was seen shaking her head in disapproval. Ms Goncalves later complained to the victim assistance coordinator, COURTV reported.
Bryan Kohberger bought a Ka-Bar knife and knife sheath from Amazon seven months before he allegedly stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in a brutal attack that sent shockwaves across America, it has been revealed.
NBC’s Dateline special “The Killings on King Road” reported that the 28-year-old accused killer shopped online for the military-style knife in April 2022.
On 13 November, he allegedly used either that knife or a similar one to stab Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20, to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.
Investigators tied Mr Kohberger to the murders after the killer left a Ka-Bar knife sheath behind at the scene next to Mogen’s body.
DNA found on the sheath matched that of the 28-year-old PhD student, according to the criminal affidavit.
The murder weapon itself has never been found.