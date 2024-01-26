Bryan Kohberger returns to court for fight to toss Idaho murders indictment

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bryan Kohberger is returning to court in Idaho today as he fights – once again – to have the indictment charging him with the murders of four University of Idaho students thrown out.

The 29-year-old criminology PhD student and accused mass killer will appear in Latah County Courtroom for two hearings on Friday – one of which will be livestreamed by the judge for the first time in the case’s history.

In the hearings, Mr Kohberger’s legal team will make another bid to have his indictment dismissed and to unseal documents in the case.

The first hearing at 11am PT, which will take place behind closed doors, will address the defence’s motion to dismiss the indictment on the grounds of grand jury bias, inadmissible evidence, prosecutorial misconduct and lack of sufficient evidence.

The second hearing at 1pm PT, which will be streamed live on Judge John Judge’s YouTube channel, will address the defence’s bid to ask the judge to reconsider his previous refusal to dismiss the indictment on the grounds of allegedly inaccurate grand jury instructions.

Bryan Kohberger in court on 26 October 2023 (AP)

The judge is also expected to set a date for Mr Kohberger’s high-profile quadruple murder trial.

Prosecutors have already asked for a trial date of summer 2024 for the man whose alleged crimes shocked America and spread a wave of terror through the college community of Moscow, Idaho.

The 29-year-old is is charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary over the brutal murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

In the early hours of 13 November, Mr Kohberger is accused of breaking into an off-campus student home on King Road, Moscow, and stabbing to death the four students with a large, military-style knife.

Two other female roommates lived with the three women at the property and were home at the time of the massacre but survived.

One of the survivors – Dylan Mortensen – came face to face with the masked killer, dressed in head-to-toe black and with bushy eyebrows, as he left the home in the aftermath of the murders, according to the criminal affidavit.

For more than six weeks, the college town of Moscow was plunged into fear as the accused killer remained at large with no arrests made and no suspects named.

Then, on 30 December, law enforcement suddenly swooped on Mr Kohberger’s family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania and arrested him for the quadruple murders.

Investigators said he was tied to the murders through his DNA found on a knife sheath left on the bed next to Mogen’s butchered body.

The motive remains unknown and it is still unclear what connection the WSU PhD student had to the University of Idaho students – if any – prior to the murders. The murder weapon – a fixed-blade knife – has never been found.

Mr Kohberger, who is facing the death penalty for the killings, has tried once already to get the charges thrown out.

That bid was rejected by the judge.

The home where the murders took place was demolished in December (AP)

As a criminal justice PhD student at WSU, Mr Kohberger lived just 15 minutes from the victims over the Idaho-Washington border in Pullman.

He had moved there from Pennsylvania and began his studies there that summer, having just completed his first semester before his arrest.

Before this, he studied criminology at DeSales University under renowned forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland who interviewed the BTK serial killer and co-wrote the book Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer with him.

He also carried out a research project “to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime”.

In December, the student home where the murders took place was razed to the ground – a decision that divided the families of the victims.