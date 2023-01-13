✕ Close Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court today charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students in a brutal 13 November knife attack.

Dressed in an orange t-shirt and with several small cuts on his face, the 28-year-old criminology PhD student agreed to waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, now scheduled for 26 June at the request of his defence attorney.

Until then, Mr Kohberger will be held behind bars at Latah County Jail after being denied bail for a second time.

His court appearance coincided with the start of the spring semester at the University of Idaho, with many students returning to campus for the first time since the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Several students spoke out about their relief that the suspect is now behind bars, with sophomore Ryder Paslay telling KXLY that he “breathed [a] sigh of relief and I’m pretty sure my mom did the same thing” when news broke of Mr Kohberger’s arrest.