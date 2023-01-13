Idaho murders - live updates: Bryan Kohberger seen with face cuts at hearing as next court date revealed
Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on November 13
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court today charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students in a brutal 13 November knife attack.
Dressed in an orange t-shirt and with several small cuts on his face, the 28-year-old criminology PhD student agreed to waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, now scheduled for 26 June at the request of his defence attorney.
Until then, Mr Kohberger will be held behind bars at Latah County Jail after being denied bail for a second time.
His court appearance coincided with the start of the spring semester at the University of Idaho, with many students returning to campus for the first time since the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Several students spoke out about their relief that the suspect is now behind bars, with sophomore Ryder Paslay telling KXLY that he “breathed [a] sigh of relief and I’m pretty sure my mom did the same thing” when news broke of Mr Kohberger’s arrest.
New explanation emerges about mystery 911 call alerting police to Idaho student murders
The 911 call alerting law enforcement to the murders of the four University of Idaho students has long been shrouded in mystery after Moscow Police said that the caller initially reported “an unconscious individual” in the home.
The call was made from the cellphone of one of the two surviving roommates at around 11.58am on 13 November, with the dispatcher speaking to multiple people.s.
Since then, questions have persisted around why the caller reported an “unconscious individual” when officials described the crime scene as one of the worst they had ever seen.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
New explanation emerges about mystery 911 call alerting police to Idaho murders
It is possible that the dispatcher assigned the generic label of ‘unconscious person’ to the call while speaking to the students who were panicked by the bloody scene
Bryan Kohberger appeared in court with face cuts ‘from shaving’ as he waived right to speedy trial
Dressed in an orange t-shirt and with unexplained marks on his face, Mr Kohberger spoke only to answer “yes” when asked if he understood his rights to a speedy preliminary hearing within the next 14 days and if he agreed to waive those rights.
Mr Kohberger’s public defender Anne Taylor then requested that his next court date be pushed back until June.
The prosecution agreed to the request and the judge scheduled the preliminary hearing for the week beginning 26 June.
The marks on his face were “from shaving this morning,” NewsNation reporter Brian Entin said he was told by the sheriff.
VOICES: The eerie online world of the Idaho murders case
The list of conspiracies surrounding the Idaho murders case goes on and on.
“These make up only a handful of the countless rumours and conspiracy theories circulating online in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found butchered to death in the small college town of Moscow,” The Independent’s Rachel Sharp writes.
Even now that Bryan Kohberger is in police custody, the online rumour mill shows no signs of winding down
The eerie online world of the Idaho murders case
Even now Bryan Kohberger is in police custody, the online rumour mill shows no signs of winding down
Why did the killer spare the two surviving roommates?
Questions remain about why the killer stabbed the four students to death and then spared the two surviving roommates.
The roommate identified as D.M. even saw the killer exiting the crime scene but was left unharmed.
It is unclear if the killer saw her or whether she simply had a lucky escape because he didn’t notice her inside the dark home.
This also raises the question around whether or not he planned to kill all four victims or whether some of the victims were treated as collateral damage in the horrific attack.
Who is the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students?
Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students.
People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who ‘creeped people out.’
As he faces trial accused of shocking crimes, The Independent’s Sheila Flynn asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?
Bryan Kohberger devoted his life to studying crime. Now, the tables have turned
Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students. People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who ‘creeped people out.’ As he faces trial accused of shocking crimes, Sheila Flynn asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?
Grieving family’s attorney says roommate was ‘scared to death’ of intruder
A surviving roommate of the four slain University of Idaho students was “scared to death” after seeing an intruder in their Moscow home, a lawyer for one of the victim’s families says.
Dylan Mortensen, 21, told police she saw a masked figure clad in black walk past her at 4am on the night the four students were killed, but didn’t call 911 for another eight hours. The chilling detail was revealed in an affidavit released after suspect Bryan Kohberger appeared in court in Idaho to face murder charges last Thursday.
Shannon Gray, who represents Kaylee Goncalves’ family, told Fox News that Ms Mortenson was “scared to death, and rightly so”.
“This guy had just murdered four people in the home,” Mr Gray said.
Why did Bryan Kohberger change license plates on his white Hyundai Elantra?
Bryan Kohberger changed the license plates on his Hyundai Elantra just days after four University of Idaho students were murdered, according to reports.
The suspect’s car had Pennsylvania plates when it was pulled over by police in Moscow, Idaho, in August, according to a citation from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has the story:
Bryan Kohberger changed licence plates on Hyundai Elantra days after Idaho murders
License plates on the 2015 Hyundai Elantra at the centre of the murder inquiry were registered in Washington state just days after quadruple homicide
Bodycam shows Kaylee Goncalves three months before murders
Newly-released bodycam footage has revealed victim Kaylee Goncalves speaking to officers responding to a noise complaint at the student home three months before her murder.
The footage, shared by CourtTV, shows Moscow Police officers responding to the home on King Road, Moscow, on 16 August following a complaint about an apparent party.
In the video, Goncalves is seen coming out of the home to meet the officers who ask her why she thinks they have been called.
“I assume noise,” she replies.
The officers confirm that they are there for a noise complaint and have a brief, cordial chat with the 21-year-old who is polite throughout.
Goncalves is given a verbal warning with an officer saying that if they have to come back she will be slapped with a $300 ticket.
“So I’m gonna grab your info and if I have to come back here a $300-something ticket is coming your way. I’d much rather you spend that $300 on beer or something fun rather than a noise ticket,” he says.
Three months later, police were called to the home again to find Goncalves and her three friends murdered.
Students return to University of Idaho
Bryan Kohberger’s court appearance this week coincides with the start of the spring semester at the University of Idaho on Wednesday, with many students returning to campus for the first time since the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Several students spoke out about their relief that the suspect is now behind bars.
Sphomore Ryder Paslay told KXLY that he “breathed [a] sigh of relief” when news broke of Mr Kohberger’s arrest.
“I think a lot of people are a lot happier and in better spirits,” he said.
“When I heard the news, I was sitting around the living room with my family, watching the report about it.
“We all looked [at] each other [and thought] ‘Well, they got somebody who they think it is,’ and I breathed [a] sigh of relief and I’m pretty sure my mom did the same thing.”
Bryan Kohberger called Idaho murders a ‘crime of passion’, neighbour says
Washington State University PhD student Bryan Kohberger stands accused of brutally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. It took seven weeks for Mr Kohberger to be linked to the killings, resulting in his arrest late last month.
One of Mr Kohberger’s neighbours in Pullman, Washington, a few miles across the Idaho border from Moscow, has now come forward to claim the suspect mentioned the killings to him soon after they occurred, when very few details about the investigations were available to the public.
The Independent has the story:
Bryan Kohberger called Idaho murders a ‘crime of passion’, neighbour says
Kohberger’s neighbour claims the criminology student brought up the brutal slayings in casual conversation weeks before his arrest