The parents of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger have been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury in the family’s home state of Pennsylvania in the case of a woman found dead almost a year after she was last seen alive, it has been revealed.

CNN first reported the news, citing a source who said that the accused killer’s mother has already given evidence to the grand jury while his father will appear to testify on Thursday. The information can then be shared with Idaho prosecutors.

The investigation is said to be about the disappearance and death of a 45-year-old woman Dana Smithers, reported Eyewitness News.

Smithers vanished without a trace in May 2022. Her remains were found last month.

The bombshell revelation comes days after Mr Kohberger was arraigned on four counts of murder and one count of burglary in Moscow, Idaho .

Mr Kohberger is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on 13 November in an attack that rocked the college town of Moscow and sent shockwaves across America.