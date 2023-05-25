Idaho murders – updates: Bryan Kohberger’s parents secretly testify over death of Pennsylvania woman
Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four university students
The parents of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger have been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury in the family’s home state of Pennsylvania in the case of a woman found dead almost a year after she was last seen alive, it has been revealed.
CNN first reported the news, citing a source who said that the accused killer’s mother has already given evidence to the grand jury while his father will appear to testify on Thursday. The information can then be shared with Idaho prosecutors.
The investigation is said to be about the disappearance and death of a 45-year-old woman Dana Smithers, reported Eyewitness News.
Smithers vanished without a trace in May 2022. Her remains were found last month.
The bombshell revelation comes days after Mr Kohberger was arraigned on four counts of murder and one count of burglary in Moscow, Idaho .
Mr Kohberger is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on 13 November in an attack that rocked the college town of Moscow and sent shockwaves across America.
Idaho murder victims’ families accepted posthumous degrees at graduation ceremony
The grieving families of two slain University of Idaho students accepted their posthumous degrees on 13 May.
Six months after best friends, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, were killed in their sleep at their off-campus home in Moscow, their loved ones received the awards during two separate ceremonies.
Goncalves’ four siblings received their sister’s general studies diploma while Mogen’s parents were given her marketing degree.
Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chaplin, who were also killed in the 13 November attack, received certificates for semesters they had completed.
Kernodle’s family accepted her certificate in marketing at a private ceremony last week while Chapin’s award in sports, recreation and management will be mailed to his parents.
Bryan Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife from Amazon months before deadly stabbings of Idaho students
Bryan Kohberger bought a Ka-Bar knife and knife sheath from Amazon seven months before he allegedly stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in a brutal attack that sent shockwaves across America, it has been revealed.
NBC’s Dateline special “The Killings on King Road” reported that the 28-year-old accused killer shopped online for the military-style knife in April 2022.
At the time, he was still studying for his master’s degree in criminology at DeSales University in Pennsylvania.
Bryan Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife from Amazon months before murders
Accused killer to appear in court for arraignment on four counts of first-degree murder and burglary
Families of slain University of Idaho students prepare to sue college over murders
The families of two of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in an off-campus home are now preparing to sue the college over their brutal murders, it has been revealed.
An attorney representing the families of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, filed tort notices this month leaving them open to filing lawsuits within the next two years.
The notices, obtained by ABC News, protect their rights to sue the University of Idaho, Washington State University – the university where accused killer Bryan Kohberger was a student – the city of Moscow and Idaho State Police.
Families of slain University of Idaho students prepare to sue college over murders
The notices protect the families’ rights to sue the University of Idaho, Washington State University – the university where accused killer Bryan Kohberger was a student – the city of Moscow and Idaho State Police
When is Bryan Kohberger’s trial?
Judge John Judge has set Bryan Kohberger’s trial date for 2 October 2023.
The trial is expected to take around six weeks.
The prosecution has 60 days from Monday’s arraignment to confirm whether or not it is seeking the death penalty in the case.
Bryan Kohberger allegedly broke into female student’s home and spied on her months before Idaho murders
Bryan Kohberger is believed to have broken into the home of a female student and then installed security cameras to spy on her in the months before he allegedly killed four other students in a horror attack in Moscow, Idaho.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student had befriended the woman after he moved to Pullman, Washington state, to begin a graduate program in criminal justice at Washington State University (WSU), according to a source.
One day, the woman returned to her apartment and found that someone had broken in and moved items around the home – but that nothing was missing.
Bryan Kohberger allegedly broke into student's home before Idaho murders
Months later, Mr Kohberger is accused of breaking into an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, and stabbing to death Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin
Who is Bryan Kohberger? The criminology graduate being arraigned over the Idaho college murders
Bryan Kohberger became a household name across America when police swooped on his parents’ home in December and arrested him for the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students.
But who is he?
Who is Bryan Kohberger?

Speculation and rumour have swirled in the months following Bryan Kohberger's arrest, as conspiracists and armchair detectives paint all manner of pictures of the accused killer. But who really is the former PhD student? Sheila Flynn reports
Who is Dana Smithers, whose mysterious death could be linked to Bryan Kohberger
Dana Smithers, the mother of three, went missing on 28 May 2022 after she returned from a Happy Hour festival in Stroudsburg with her daughter and her daughter’s father.
After returning, she walked to a neighbour’s house and left the house after a few minutes. She was reported missing on her way back from the neighbour’s house.
A month later on 27 April, Stroud Area Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania said human remains have been discovered in a wooded area next to Park Avenue in the Borough of Stroudsburg.
The autopsy revealed the remains belonged to Smithers.
She had three children: a 25-year-old son, a 23-year-old daughter, and a 7-year-old daughter. She was described as a 5’5 woman with dark eyes and dark hair, who was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt and black jeans.
Bryan Kohberger’s parents to testify in 2022 Dana Smithers case - report
Bryan Kohberger’s parents have been called to testify before a grand jury in Pennsylvania in a case related to Dana Smithers, who went missing in 2022, according to NewsNation.
Smithers, a 45-year-old woman, was last seen on 28 May 2022 in Monroe County and her remains were discovered in a wooded area in Stroudsburg on 27 April, around 30 miles away from Kohberger’s home in Albrightsville.
However, a source told NewsNation that Mr Bryan’s alibi proves that he likely wasn’t involved in Smithers’ missing case.
But the grand jury has not concluded their proceedings in the case and investigations are ongoing.