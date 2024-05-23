✕ Close Idaho murders: County police release footage of Bryan Kohberger traffic stop

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bryan Kohberger is back in court today for a hearing where his defense team is expected to call a witness on their motion to compel the prosecution to turn over some evidence in the case.

Evidence includes dashcam footage related to the search warrant at Kohberger’s Pennsylvania home and lab testing results. It’s unclear who the defense’s witness will be.

The 29-year-old criminology PhD student is currently awaiting trial for the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were killed on November 13, 2022, at their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger was linked to the murders that rocked the town of Moscow through DNA evidence, cellphone data, an eyewitness account and his white Hyundai Elantra.

His attorneys have previously tried to argue that the DNA may have been planted and that the state has not handed all the evidence for the defense to review.

Earlier this year, his attorneys also filed a motion to dismiss the murder charges against him, citing a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence and prosecutorial misconduct. But Judge John Judge denied the motion.

A trial date has not been set.