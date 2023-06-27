Bryan Kohberger hearing – live: Idaho murders suspect to appear in court as prosecutors seek death penalty
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to appear in court today – hours after prosecutors announced their plans to seek the death penalty against him.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student will appear in Latah County Court in Moscow, Idaho, on Tuesday afternoon where Judge John Judge will hear arguments on several motions in the case.
In recent court filings, Mr Kohberger’s attorneys have asked the court to order prosecutors to turn over more evidence about the DNA tying him to the crime scene as well as information about the grand jury which returned an indictment against him.
In one filing, submitted last week, the accused killer insisted he has “no connection” to the four slain students and claimed that DNA from three other unidentified men was also found at the grisly crime scene.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a notice of his intent to seek the death penalty, citing five “aggravating circumstances” that could warrant the maximum sentence of capital punishment.
Mr Kohberger is accused of the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, who were stabbed to death in a student home on 13 November.
What have the victims’ families said about the death penalty?
The parents of one of the four murdered University of Idaho students have previously spoken out to say that they would support the death penalty for her killer.
Kaylee Goncalves’ parents Steve and Kristi Goncalves told NewsNation in January that they were glad they live in a state where capital punishment is legal.
“We’re glad that we live in Idaho,” said Ms Goncalves.
Mr Goncalves said: “If our daughters could switch places with him – and I’m saying Maddie [Mogen, Kaylee’s friend since sixth grade] as my daughter – we’d do it in a heartbeat.
“If they could sit there and have three squares [a reference to prison meals], a place to live, we could call them, we could write them letters, they could watch TV, they could get educated.”
Ms Goncalves added: “I would love if Maddie and Kaylee were doing life in prison right now. At least we could talk to them.”
