✕ Close Bryan Kohberger: Death penalty to be sought

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to appear in court today – hours after prosecutors announced their plans to seek the death penalty against him.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student will appear in Latah County Court in Moscow, Idaho, on Tuesday afternoon where Judge John Judge will hear arguments on several motions in the case.

In recent court filings, Mr Kohberger’s attorneys have asked the court to order prosecutors to turn over more evidence about the DNA tying him to the crime scene as well as information about the grand jury which returned an indictment against him.

In one filing, submitted last week, the accused killer insisted he has “no connection” to the four slain students and claimed that DNA from three other unidentified men was also found at the grisly crime scene.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a notice of his intent to seek the death penalty, citing five “aggravating circumstances” that could warrant the maximum sentence of capital punishment.

Mr Kohberger is accused of the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, who were stabbed to death in a student home on 13 November.