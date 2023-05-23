Jump to content

Liveupdated1684835350

Idaho murders – latest: Suspect Bryan Kohberger refuses to enter plea over quadruple student stabbings

Bryan Kohberger’s attorney said he was ‘standing silent’ on the charges, leaving the Latah County judge to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf

Rachel Sharp,Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 23 May 2023 10:49
Moment Idaho student murders suspect arrives in court for arraignment

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger refused to enter a plea at his arraignment on four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student’s arraignment was scheduled for 9am PT in Latah County Court in Moscow, Idaho.

Mr Kohberger was expected to enter a plea but instead his attorney Anne Taylor said that he was “standing silent” on the charges, leaving the judge to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Mr Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on 13 November in a horror attack that rocked the college town of Moscow and sent shockwaves across America.

The four victims were stabbed to death in an off-campus home that the three women shared with two surviving roommates.

Six weeks later, Mr Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania on 30 December.

Investigators say that Mr Kohberger’s DNA was found on a knife sheath left behind at the crime scene. A white Hyundai Elantra – matching his – was also captured on surveillance footage driving away from the area at the time of the murders.

1684834255

Grieving relatives of slain University of Idaho students complain after judge mispronounces victims’ names

The grieving family of slain University of Idaho Kaylee Goncalves has complained to the court after the judge presiding over their daughter’s murder case mispronounced her name.

Bryan Kohberger, accused of the 13 November stabbings of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, appeared in Latah County Court in Moscow to enter a plea on Monday (22 May).

During the brief hearing, Judge John Judge informed Mr Kohberger of his rights, the charges against him and the penalties – including the death penalty – if he is convicted.

But while reading out the charges, the judge mispronounced two of the victims’ names. First, he appeared to call Goncalves “Kayla” and then struggled to pronounce Kernodle’s first name, ultimately saying “Zana.”

“This is hard, I’m sorry,” the judge told the court.

According to reporters present during the hearing, Goncalves’ sister Alivea Goncalves was seen shaking her head in disapproval. Ms Goncalves later complained to the victim assistance coordinator, COURTV reported.

Before the hearing kicked off on Monday, the grieving sister was seen arriving in court with her parents and newborn baby, who she named in part after Goncalves and Mogen.

Maroosha Muzaffar23 May 2023 10:30
Andrea Blanco23 May 2023 10:00
1684830655

Four students stabbed to death, a weeks-long manhunt and still no motive: What we know about the Idaho murders

As the sole suspect in the stabbings of four Idaho students is about to be arraigned on murder charges, Andrea Blanco, Rachel Sharp and Sheila Flynn report on the case in small-town Idaho that has shocked America:

What we know about the Idaho college murders as Bryan Kohberger faces arraignment

As the sole suspect in the stabbings of four Idaho students is about to be arraigned on murder charges, Andrea Blanco, Rachel Sharp and Sheila Flynn report on the case in small town Idaho that has shocked America

Maroosha Muzaffar23 May 2023 09:30
1684828800

Bryan Kohberger’s sister feared he could be involved in Idaho murders before sudden arrest

Bryan Kohberger’s sister feared that her brother was involved in the stabbings of four University of Idaho students before police swooped on their parents’ home and arrested him for murder, according to a bombshell report.

Sources told NBC’s Dateline that one of the accused killer’s older sibling grew increasingly suspicious of her brother and his behaviour when the family gathered to spend the holidays together.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:

Bryan Kohberger’s sister feared he was involved in Idaho murders before sudden arrest

Sources told NBC’s Dateline that the accused killer’s family searched his white Hyundai Elantra for possible evidence of the crime

Andrea Blanco23 May 2023 09:00
1684827055

Andrea Blanco23 May 2023 08:30
1684825200

Bryan Kohberger’s trial to begin in October

Judge John Judge has set Bryan Kohberger’s trial date for 2 October 2023.

Mr Kohberger’s attorney Anne Taylor asked the judge to set the trial just outside the limits of his right to a speedy trial.

She said she expects the trial to take around six weeks.

Andrea Blanco23 May 2023 08:00
1684823455

What comes after Bryan Kohberger’s not-guilty plea?

A preliminary hearing, where prosecutors had to show a judge that there is enough evidence to justify moving forward with charges of burglary and four counts of murder, was previously scheduled for 26 June.

However, on 16 May, a grand jury indicted Mr Kohberger on the same charges, effectively rerouting the case directly to the state’s felony court level and allowing prosecutors to skip the preliminary hearing process, the Associated Press reported.

The former Washington State University PhD student is now expected to appear for his arraignment at the Latah County District Court at 9am on Monday to enter a plea. According to the indictment, Mr Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and one count of burglary.

Each murder count states that he “did wilfully, unlawfully, deliberately, with premeditation and with malice aforethought, kill and murder” each of the victims by stabbing.

The list of witnesses who testified before the grand jury is sealed. Mr Kohberger’s indictment means that the jurors empanelled on the grand jury believed there was enough evidence against him for the case to proceed to trial.

Mr Kohberger said through a public defender earlier this year that he “was eager to be exonerated.”

He is being represented by Ann Taylor, one of thirteen public defence attorneys in the state who can work in cases where the prosecution requests capital punishment. Prosecutors in the Idaho murders case have not publicly addressed whether they plan to make that request

A tentative trial date has been set for 2 October.

Andrea Blanco23 May 2023 07:30
1684821600

What does ‘standing silent’ mean?

“Standing silent” means that the defendant declines to enter a guilty or not guilty plea on the charges.

The judge must therefore enter a not guilty plea on their behalf.

Andrea Blanco23 May 2023 07:00
1684819855

Brutal stabbings, a white Hyundai Elantra and a criminology student: Timeline of the Idaho college murders

Bryan Kohberger has refused to enter a plea on four murder charges, prompting the judge to make one on his behalf and effectively moving the case to trial. Io Dodds reports

Idaho murders case timeline

Bryan Kohberger has refused to enter a plea on four murder charges, prompting the judge to make one on his behalf and effectively moving the case to trial. Io Dodds reports

Maroosha Muzaffar23 May 2023 06:30
1684818000

Kaylee’s family issues statement

The Goncalves’ attorney Shannon Gray issues a statement on behalf of the family to local news station KREM2:

“The family would like to thank everyone for continuing to follow this case and keep the memories of Kaylee, Maddie, Xana and Ethan alive.

“They are what is important not the Defendant. We are thankful that the Latah County District Attorneys Office finally took the case to a GJ and came back with an indictment.

“At the same time we are disappointed that the judicial process has not been more efficient in addressing the Gag order. This is just the beginning of a long journey for all the families and we are thankful for your continued support and coverage.”

Andrea Blanco23 May 2023 06:00

