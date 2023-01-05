Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bryan Kohberger’s DNA was discovered on a knife sheath left behind by the killer in the bedroom of one of the four slain University of Idaho students, according to investigators.

A statement from Moscow Police Officer Brett Payne was released on Thursday in support of Mr Kohberger’s arrest affidavit, revealing new details about the murders and the crime scene.

The document reveals that the killer left a tan leather knife sheath on the bed of victim Madison Mogen next to the 21-year-old’s butchered body.

The sheath contains the DNA of a single male – the 28-year-old criminology PhD student now charged with the four murders.

“I also later noticed what appered to be a tan leather knife sheath laying on the bed next to Mogen’s right side (when viewed from the door). The sheath was later processed and had “Ka-Bar” ‘USMC” and the Unicd States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it,” the officer writes.

“The Idaho state lab later located a single source ofmale DNA (suspect Profile) left on the button snap of the knife sheath.”

It also reveals where the four victims were found inside the bloodied home.

Mogen and best friend Kaylee Goncalves were both found stabbed to death in Mogen’s single bed in her bedroom on the third floor, Mr Payne states.

The bodies of young couple Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were both found in Kernodle’s bedroom on the second floor of the property, with the 20-year-old woman found on the floor.

Goncalves’ pet dog was found unharmed in Goncalves’ bedroom, which is also on the third floor, the officer wrote.