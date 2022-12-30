Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suspect Bryan Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police confirmed at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Moscow Police Department chief James Fry said Mr Kohberger had additionally been charged with felony burglary over the 13 November slayings, and had appeared before a judge in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Mr Fry said he was prevented from revealing what tipped police off to arrest the suspect until he had been extradited to Idaho.

“We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes, and I believe the community is safe,” Mr Fry said.

Mr Fry said the department had received over 19,000 tips and conducted 300 interviews.

“These murders have shaken our community and no arrest could ever bring back these young students,” he said.

Mr Fry added that they had not yet found the murder weapon, but had located a Hyundai Elantra that had been spotted in the vicinity of the students’ flat on the night they died.

“Be assured the work is not done, this is just getting started.”

