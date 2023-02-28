Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Authorities investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students seized a string of items from the home of Bryan Kohberger’s parents, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.

Investigators executed the search warrant following the Washinton State University criminology PhD student’s arrest at his parents’ Pennsylvania home on 30 December.

Mr Kohberger, 28, is currently jailed in Latah County, Idaho, where he awaits trial for allegedly murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle in the victims’ off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November.

Police said that the items seized from the Kohbergers’ Pennsylvania residence included one defiant silver flashlight, four medical-style gloves, a white Arizona Jean Co large t-shirt, an air of black and white size 13 Nike shoes and a pair of black under armour shorts. They also took a buccal swab.

According to the search application, Moscow Police asked for Pennsylvania authorities’ assistance on 28 December, and the warrant application was approved a day after.

Mr Kohberger, 28, had travelled from WSU’s Pullman campus to spend the holidays with his family.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.