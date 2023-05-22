Jump to content

Liveupdated1684745559

Bryan Kohberger arraignment – live: Idaho college murders suspect to appear in court and enter plea on charges

Bryan Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury last week on four counts of murder and one count of burglary in the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin

Rachel Sharp
Monday 22 May 2023 09:52
Bryan Kohberger to face judge in court

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger will appear in court on Monday for his arraignment on four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student is scheduled to be arraigned in Latah County Court in Moscow, Idaho, at 9am PT, where he is expected to enter a plea on the charges.

Mr Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on 13 November in a horror attack that rocked the college town of Moscow and sent shockwaves across America.

The four victims were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home that the three women shared with two surviving roommates.

Following a six-week investigation, Mr Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania on 30 December.

Investigators say that Mr Kohberger’s DNA was found on a knife sheath left behind at the crime scene. A white Hyundai Elantra – matching his – was also captured on surveillance footage driving away from the area at the time of the murders.

Last Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Mr Kohberger on the charges, paving the way for the case to head to trial.

1684745559

Bryan Kohberger to be arraigned today on murder charges

Rachel Sharp22 May 2023 09:52
1684745437

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog

Follow along here for coverage of Bryan Kohberger’s arraignment on charges over the University of Idaho murders.

Rachel Sharp22 May 2023 09:50

