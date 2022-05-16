Gunman in Buffalo mass shooting had racial slur and neo-Nazi code written on rifle, video shows
Suspect is ‘very troubled young man’ who had threatened violence earlier, says government official
Buffalo shooting was ‘act of terrorism’, says New York governor
The who is killed 10 people in a racially-motivated mass shooting in the Buffalo area of New York City on Saturday appeared to have racist slogans daubed on his weapon, according to stills from a video of the attack.
The gunman entered the busy Tops Friendly Market area in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in the state’s second-largest city, in a predominantly Black neighbourhood, and shot 13 people, out of which 11 were Black.
The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime and a suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Broome County in New York, has been taken alive into custody.
Close-up shots from a video of Saturday’s attack, filmed by the gunman himself, show the N-word and the number 14 — a known white supremacist code — written on the barrel of the gun in white paint.
A government official said “14” refers to a 14-word statement that is popular with white supremacists, according to Buffalo News.
“The statement is: ‘We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white people’,” the official said. It was coined by David Lane, a member of the white supremacist terrorist group known as The Order.
The official said the suspect was a “very troubled young man” who had previously threatened violence.
“A school official reported that this very troubled young man had made statements indicating that he wanted to do a shooting, either at a graduation ceremony or sometime after,” the official familiar with the case said.
A hate-filled, 180-page manifesto, purportedly written by Mr Gendron, has also been circulated on social media and contains racist and anti-semitic views.
Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said the gunman was intentionally looking to take “as many black lives as possible” and that the attack was racially motivated.
