A mother was arrested after her two children were killed trying to retrieve luggage that had fallen from the car on a California freeway.

Authorities say that the children, a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were fatally struck by a vehicle on the 78 Freeway in Vista, near San Diego.

The children had gotten out of a green GMC Yukon SUV car that stopped at the side of the road to retrieve luggage that had flown into the freeway, say police.

The shocking incident took place at around 6pm on Sunday night with the children hit by vehicles moving at full speed, said the Vista Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol says that the children “were on foot in the eastbound traffic lanes of SR-78” when they were struck by a white Nissan Sentra travelling east.

Both children were declared dead at the scene, according to CHP. Officials said on Monday that the family involved in the accident was homeless.

The 41-year-old driver of the Nissan remained at the scene, say officials.

The mother, Sandra Ortiz, 33, of Vista, was driving the car and was later arrested for charges including driving under the influence, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and child endangerment, CHP told KGTV.