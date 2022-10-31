Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot
Officials say arrested suspect may have been living in his car at Kohl’s in Palmdale
A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.
McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.
Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.
“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance regarding his vehicle, during which an argument ensued. The argument led to a physical fight and ultimately the stabbing of both victims,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
An eyewitness, who did not want to be identified, told NBC Los Angeles that she saw the attack happen on Thursday.
“I see a lady running, and a guy just stabbing her from behind, from the side of her stomach,” she said.
“He got towards her chest, and then he dropped her. He walks away, like going towards his vehicle, comes back running, stabs her a couple more times in the stomach. And she falls again to the ground.
“Then he kicks her, walks away, comes back, pulls her hair and drags her.”
Elizabeth Evans told The Los Angeles Times that her husband was a “doting father” who “loved spending as much time as he could with his daughter.”
And she paid tribute to her daughter, saying, “She was just full of joy, and she cared for both people and animals.”
