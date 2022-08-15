Jump to content
Police identify man who crashed his burning car and killed himself near US Capitol

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Monday 15 August 2022 14:54

The US Capitol Police has identified the man who crashed his burning car into a barrier near the congressional complex and began firing at police before killing himself.

The agency said on Sunday that the next of kin of Richard A York III, 29, from Delaware has been notified following the incident that took place just after 4am on Sunday in Washington, DC.

“It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex,” police said in a statement.

Mr York drove his car into a barrier at East Capitol Street and Second Street. The car “became engulfed in flames” while he was exiting the vehicle, police said.

He then discharged his gun multiple times into the air, prompting Capitol Police officers to respond.

Officers “were approaching the man when he shot himself,” the statement said. No one else was harmed in the incident.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” police said on Sunday.

More follows...

