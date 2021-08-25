A man wearing a “Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt as he stormed the Capitol on 6 January has been offered a plea deal.

Robert Packer, from Virginia, initially pled not guilty to two misdemeanours for his involvement in the attempted coup at the Capitol.

However, prosecutors from the Justice Department have now offered him a plea deal, according to CNN.

Mr Packer became notable as pictures emerged of him sporting a sweatshirt with the anti-Semitic message.

After the photographs went viral, he was arrested in January and was charged with one count of entering or remaining in a restricted building and one count of knowingly intending to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business. No information about what the offer included was provided by the Justice Department.

In July, Paul Allard Hodgkins from Florida became the first person involved in the attempted insurrection to be sentenced. He was given 8 months in prison. It is believed he was given a shorter sentence because he pled guilty.

Mr Packer’s lawyer Stephen F. Brennwald told the court he needed more time with Mr Packer to weigh up the offer.

The Independent reached out for Mr Brennwald for comment.

They are expected back at trial at Washington, DC District Court in October.