Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A cardiologist in Denver has been found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting nearly a dozen women.

On Tuesday, Stephen Matthews, 36, was found guilty on 35 felony counts of assault and sexual assault, according to the Denver Post.

Matthews attacked 11 people.

“Stephen Matthews took advantage of nearly a dozen women in the most egregious way imaginable, and for that he will now pay a significant price,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement Tuesday. “I hope today’s verdict provides a measure of comfort to all the victims.”

The cardiologist was arrested in March 2023 after a woman he went on a date with accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her.

He was arrested again later that year after nine other women came forward with similar stories. The women said they met Matthews through online dating.

Matthews would go on dates with women and then lure them back to his home, where he could serve them drugged drinks that left them unable to defend themselves from his abuse.

One of the accusers said she cannot recall a full 10 hours and had "no idea how she got home" after drinking one of the drugged beverages.

Another victim said she blacked out after vomiting and lying down in Matthews' bed. When she woke up she — and Matthews — were in her home, but she had no idea how she'd got there.

The woman refused Matthews another date, and he reportedly responded to the rejection by sending the woman nude photos he possessed of her.

Matthews' defense team noted during the trial that no evidence of date-rape drugs were found over the course of the investigation, 9News reports.

Prosecutors conceded that the did not find any drugs at Matthews' house, but noted that they had found packages of the Plan B pill and contraceptives apparently hidden in his home.

Matthews had to face several of his accusers in court on Tuesday. At one point he dropped his head into his hands and covered his eyes.

"I don’t care. You did this to all of us," one of the victims, who chose to withhold her name, said in response to Matthews' reaction. "You took away our memory. You took away our ability to live our life carefree. I was 23 when this happened. I’m 24 and spent almost two years of dealing with the trauma and the stress and the anxiety. So I don’t care.”

Another accuser, a woman identified as Audrey, told the court she hopes that Matthews’ case can help deter future predators by showing them that they will face punishment if they prey on people.

“I just hope this case sets a precedent for all perpetrators for these types of crimes," Audrey, said. "That you will be prosecuted, women will be believed, you should believe women and that you don’t get to do this to the women of Denver without facing consequences."

Matthews pleaded not guilty to 51 felony charged that stemmed from the accusations of more than a dozen women.

Of those 51 charges, 13 were dismissed before the case went to trial, and Matthews was acquitted on three additional charges.

Matthews will face sentencing on October 25.