Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.

Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.

On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.

Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.

A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her.

“There was a man who tried to help this woman as she was holding on to the elevated bridge, but unfortunately he was not able to rescue her,” police spokesman Mike Jachles said at the time.

“Unfortunately and tragically, she fell, landing about 50 to 60 feet below, where the mechanical parts to the bridge are, and she died on impact.”

On Friday, a police report, seen by WPTV, revealed that investigators believe Ms Paulk had lied about checking if the bridge was clear.

It also reportedly said that video evidence “contradicts” Ms Paulk’s statement “that she walked out on onto the balcony and visually checked the bridge for vehicles or pedestrians prior to opening the bridge”.

The police department said a search of Ms Paulk’s phone found that she was not using the device at the time of the incident.

The Royal Park Bridge (West Palm Beach Police Department)

An attorney for Ms Wright’s family said that the 79-year-old grandmother “had the right to live out her golden years in South Florida with her loving family in a manner that she chose to do”.

“That was wrongfully taken from her,” said Lance Ivey. He also called for the bridge operators to ensure safety protocols are followed.

It was not clear if Ms Paulk had a lawyer.