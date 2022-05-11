Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand.

Evansville Police Department shared the footage on Tuesday night as the coroner ruled the Alabama corrections officer’s death a suicide and shocking audio also revealed she was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash.

Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer, and White, a 38-year-old inmate serving a 75-yera sentence and awaiting a murder trial for the slaying of a 58-year-old woman, were finally tracked down to Evansville, Indiana, on Monday after spending 10 days on the run.

Following a brief car chase, White surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.

Ms White was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and died from her injuries hours later.

Dashcam footage shows a patrol car racing to the grassy bank where the couple’s Cadillac was rammed off the road by law enforcement officers following the brief chase.

A group of officers are already on the scene and are seen pulling the six foot nine inch tall fugitive away from the car and pinning him to the ground.

White is placed in cuffs and held there for a few moments before the officers pull him to his feet and lead him away.

Dressed in in black trousers, a white t-shirt with a blue shirt open over the top and dark sunglasses, the 38-year-old is seen glancing behind him back in the direction of the car where his lover remains trapped. The Cadillac is seen flipped on its side in a ditch by the side of the road with other officers gathered around it and no sign of Ms White.

Two officers push White down onto the bonnet of the patrol car before sitting him down on the ground.

In the second video, taken from the bodyworn camera of a first responder arriving on the scene, Ms White is seen being pulled from the vehicle and given first aid.

The first responder first pulls up in a vehicle and runs along the road to where the flipped Cadillac lies.

“She shot herself,” someone is heard saying in the footage.

The officers say that Ms White is still clutching the firearm in her hand that she allegedly used to shoot herself.

“She’s still got it in her hand,” one officer says.

“What the gun in her head?” another replies.

The first officer responds: “Yes, there.”

At that point, Ms White is still breathing, the officers say, as they work to free her from the wrecked car.

After around five minutes, one of the officers first takes the gun from her hand and then pulls her limp body out of the vehicle.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.