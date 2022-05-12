Casey White claims he was also shot in the head, says police report

Alabama capital murder suspect Casey Cole White claimed that he had also been shot in the head as he was pulled from the car wreck where his jailhouse lover Vicky White lay dying from a suspected suicide, according to a police report.

New documents, filed by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and seen by The Independent, reveal that the 38-year-old also had “a small amount of blood” on the back of his head when he was taken into police custody on Monday at the end of a 10-day manhunt.

An account from one officer on the scene also indicates that Ms White shot herself after the car came to a stop and that her convict lover appeared to have his hands out of the window at the exact moment that she pulled the trigger.

The Whites, who are not related or married and are said to have been in a relationship for the last two years, had finally been tracked down to Evansville, Indiana, on Monday afternoon where they led police on a brief car chase, before officers rammed the couple’s Cadillac off the road into a ditch.

White surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody while the 56-year-old corrections officer was found suffering a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to hospital where she died from her injuries hours later.

On Tuesday night, the Vanderburgh County Coroner ruled Ms White’s death a suicide and said the autopsy found she had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Several law enforcement officers on the scene of Monday’s capture filed supplemental reports – many of them heavily redacted – with the sheriff’s office.

The reports shed some new light on Ms White’s final moments, including when she shot herself and what White was doing at the time.

In one report, Evansville Police Officer Sam Shahine details how he was assisting in the chase of the couple’s Cadillac and saw it being rammed off the road by another officer.

Officer Shahine said that he then pulled up on the scene of the crash and exited his patrol car his gun drawn, pointing it at the windshield of the couple’s getaway car.

At that point, the officer said he “saw a male driver attempting to stick his hands out of the driver’s side window”.

According to the report, the officer gave multiple commands to the couple to show their hands but, due to the tint on the windows and angle of the vehicle, he could not clearly see who was inside, the report said.

While the officer was giving verbal commands, he said he heard one gunshot come from inside the vehicle.

Officer Shahine said he approached the vehicle and saw White sitting in the driver seat “screaming for help”.

After White was pulled from the vehicle by officers, he said that his “wife” had shot herself in the head.

Officials have since confirmed that the couple were not married.

When White was taken into custody, the officer said he could see a small amount of blood on the back side of the fugitive’s head “to which he stated he had been shot also”.

Despite claiming he had also been shot, White allegedly urged officers to treat “his wife”.

“The offender was adamant that he was okay and that we needed to tend to his wife,” the officer said.