Surveillance footage of Alabama corrections officer in hotel before vanishing with inmate

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.

A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.

As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and insisted he did not shoot her. The pair were said to have been in a romantic relationship for about two years but police say they were not married.

Meanwhile, Ms White’s last words were revealed in a chilling 911 call where she said “let’s get out and run” and blames White for wanting to stay “at a f****** motel” moments before apparently shooting herself in the head.

An investigation into the ordeal is still ongoing as police face mounting questions over how the fugitives evaded capture for over a week.