Related video: Surveillance footage of Alabama corrections officer in hotel before vanishing with inmate

Capital murder suspect Casey White is likely to face new charges following his prison break, according to the DA prosecuting his case.

In the aftermath of his 10-day evasion — made possible with the help of correctional officer Vicky White, who died by suicide during a police chase — more details have emerged about how the couple managed to stay under the radar for more than week.

Dramatic police footage captured the moment a nationwide manhunt ended in Indiana earlier this week after White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence for attempted murder, was apprehended and his 56-year-old lover Ms White’s body was pulled from a wrecked vehicle. She died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted shooting wound.

A chilling 911 call released following the crash revealed Ms White telling the capital murder suspect: “Let’s get out and run”. She also appeared to blame White for wanting to stay “at a f****** motel” moments before their crash.

An investigation into the ordeal is still ongoing as police face mounting questions over how the fugitives evaded capture for over a week.