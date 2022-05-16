Vicky White news - latest: Recordings of jailhouse phone calls prove guard’s relationship with Casey White
Follow the latest updates
Related video: Surveillance footage of Alabama corrections officer in hotel before vanishing with inmate
Capital murder suspect Casey White is likely to face new charges following his prison break, according to the DA prosecuting his case.
In the aftermath of his 10-day evasion — made possible with the help of correctional officer Vicky White, who died by suicide during a police chase — more details have emerged about how the couple managed to stay under the radar for more than week.
Dramatic police footage captured the moment a nationwide manhunt ended in Indiana earlier this week after White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence for attempted murder, was apprehended and his 56-year-old lover Ms White’s body was pulled from a wrecked vehicle. She died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted shooting wound.
A chilling 911 call released following the crash revealed Ms White telling the capital murder suspect: “Let’s get out and run”. She also appeared to blame White for wanting to stay “at a f****** motel” moments before their crash.
An investigation into the ordeal is still ongoing as police face mounting questions over how the fugitives evaded capture for over a week.
From employee of the year to fugitive: Unanswered questions Vicky White takes to the grave
Former mother-in-law Frances White and longtime colleague Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly tell Rachel Sharp why the community is struggling to reconcile the model employee and “really nice person” they knew with the Vicky White who was at the centre of a dramatic – and fatal – manhunt.
Read the full story here:
Employee of the year to fugitive: Unanswered questions Vicky White takes to the grave
Former mother-in-law Frances White and longtime colleague Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly tell Rachel Sharp why the community is struggling to reconcile the model employee and ‘really nice person’ they knew with the Vicky White who was at the centre of a dramatic – and fatal – manhunt
Casey White devastated as prison guard ‘wife’ Vicky White is buried
Casey White is devastated over the loss of his prison “wife,” after Vicky White shot herself on Monday as police closed in on the couple during a car chase.
“I spoke to him yesterday and he was crying and saying he couldn’t believe she was gone,” Connie Moore, Mr White’s mother said, adding that Ms White was “really, really good to him–just being there for him, talking with him. They had a real thing.”
Read the full story here:
Casey White ‘crying’ as guard ‘wife’ Vicky White who engineered escape is buried
Vicky White funeral set for Saturday in Alabama
Police phone call recordings show relationship between guard Vicky White and Alabama inmate Casey White
Recorded jailhouse phone calls between Vicky White and Casey White help prove the prison guard was having a relationship with the Alabama inmate before the two went on the run, according to police.
Lauderdale County sheriff, Rick Singleton said: “You think you know someone. And it turns out you really don’t know them at all.”
Read the full story by Josh Marcus here:
Police call recordings show relationship between guard Vicky White and Alabama inmate
Fellow detainees told police that guard had affair with inmate
Vicky White’s family still in disbelief over prison escape
Vicky White’s former mother-in-law has said that she “can’t understand” why the “really nice” person she knew for almost her entire life would have gone on the run with a dangerous inmate before shooting herself dead.
Frances White told The Independent that “it just makes you sick” knowing that the 56-year-old corrections officer who was once married to her son wound up at the centre of a well-planned prison escape and nationwide manhunt with a convict accused of stabbing a 58-year-old mother-of-two to death.
“This just makes you sick. I can’t understand why she did this,” she said.
The full story is here.
Vicky White’s mother-in-law ‘can’t understand’ why she went on run with inmate
Frances White is in disbelief over the actions of the 56-year-old corrections officer who she knew almost all her life
What a 911 call reveals about Vicky White’s final moments
Chilling 911 audio has captured the moment that Alabama corrections officer Vicky White told her jailhouse lover “let’s get out and run” moments before investigators say she fatally shot herself in the head.
The audio, released on Tuesday night, reveals the 56-year-old’s final moments and the last words she said to Casey Cole White, the 38-year-old convict who she allegedly helped break out of jail and went on the run with for 10 days.
The Whites, who are not related or married and are said to have been in a relationship for the last two years, were finally tracked down to Evansville, Indiana, on Monday following a huge, national manhunt.
Rachel Sharp has more.
Chilling 911 call captures Vicky White’s last words before her death
Vicky White’s death was ruled a suicide on Tuesday with a coroner saying that her gunshot wound to the head was self-inflicted
WATCH: The moment police caught up with Casey and Vicky White
Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand.
Evansville Police Department shared the footage on Tuesday night as the coroner ruled the 56-year-old corrections officer’s death a suicide and the 38-year-old career criminal was sent back to Alabama to face charges.
Shocking 911 audio also revealed that Ms White was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash and urged her lover of two years “let’s get out and run” moments before apparently shooting herself in the head.
For more context on the footage, here’s our story.
Police footage of capture of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White
Coroner ruled Vicky White’s death a suicide and shocking audio revealed she was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash
What’s next for Casey White after re-arrest?
Prosecutors have not ruled out the possibility that Alabama escapee Casey White will face charges over the death of his jailhouse lover Vicky White.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told The Independent that White, 38, could face fresh charges over the doomed prison escape and 10-day manhunt as the investigation continues.
“I intend to prosecute him both for the capital murder and the escape and other related charges that we are looking at,” he said.
Rachel Sharp has more.
Casey White could face further charges over doomed prison escape, says prosecutor
Casey White is so far charged with escape in the first degree over the 10-day prison break with his jailhouse lover Vicky White
ICYMI: Everything we know about dead Alabama prison officer and murder suspect she disappeared with
Want the whole story on how Vicky White and Casey White met in prison, ran from the law, and got caught?
Here’s a great place to start.
Everything we know about dead Alabama prison officer and murder suspect
Vicky White died from injuries hours after nationawide manhunt came to an end, Indiana coroner confirms
What happened in the Connie Ridgeway murder, the 2015 case tied to the Casey White jailbreak?
The escape of Casey White and Vicky White from an Alabama county jail has brought attention back to a nearly decade-old stabbing.
In 2015, 58-year-old mother of two Connie Ridgeway was found stabbed in her apartment in Rogersville, Alabama.
The case went unsolved for five years until White sent a letter to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office confessing to the crime in 2020.
During a subsequent interview with authorities, he allegedly gave details about the crime that had not been made public and which only the killer could have known.
He was charged with two counts of capital murder in 2020.
Prosecutors say he was paid to carry out the hit on his victim. It is not clear how much money he made.
After confessing to the murder, White initially pleaded guilty before changing his plea to not guilty by reason of mental illness.
His trial is scheduled to begin in June and, if convicted, he faces the death penalty.
Rachel Sharp had this story on all the details of the 2015 case.
Casey White claimed he didn’t kill Connie Ridgeway as he was captured, say police
Casey White is due to stand trial in June for the 2015 stabbing murder of Connie Ridgeway
Prosecutors, coworkers mourn death of Vicky White online
Vicky White, the Alabama prison guard who led authorities on an 11-day manhunt, was buried on Saturday, and her colleagues have taken to social media to mourn the corrections officer.
Officials in Indiana ruled that she died by suicide while fleeing police along with boyfriend Casey White, a county inmate she helped break out of prison.
“I choose to not judge her on the worst decision she ever made in her life,” the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
The sentiment echoes the famous words of civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, whose adage, “I believe that each person is more than the worst thing they’ve ever done,” is popular in criminal justice reform circles.
“Those of you that did not have the pleasure of knowing this amazing woman I don’t expect you to understand the hurt we feel,” Billy Risner, a coworker of White’s at the Lauderdale County Sheriffs Department, added on Facebook. “Only thing you know is what you have seen on the news.”
He described how White was an effective police officer and supportive friend, offering her support when his brother was shot.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.