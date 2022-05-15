Casey White, an Alabama inmate who led authorities on an 11-day manhunt after escaping county jail with the help of correctional official Vicky White, is devastated over the loss of his prison “wife,” after Ms White shot herself on Monday as police closed in on the couple during a car chase.

“I spoke to him yesterday and he was crying and saying he couldn’t believe she was gone,” Connie Moore, Mr White’s mother, told The Daily Mail, adding that Vicky was “really, really good to him–just being there for him, talking with him. They had a real thing.”

Vicky White will be buried on Saturday in Alabama, after Indiana officials ruled her death a suicide.

White, who is unrelated to Casey White, helped engineer his escape from a jail in Lauderdale County in late April, where the 38-year-old was imprisoned after being convicted of attempted murder, robbery, trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, and kidnapping her roomates in 2015.

His mother claimed to the Mail that “Casey is not the monster that they’ve posted him to be,” blaming his prior convictions on drugs and relationships with troubled women.

“All of the women he’s been with have emotional problems and Casey has a big heart and just wants to help people,” she said.

Casey and Vicky White met in 2020, soon becoming pen pals then something more, according to White’s mother.

“With the situation he was in, I was glad,’’ she told AL.com. “Everybody needs a pen pal and someone to talk to. I thought it was good.”

Vicky White even sent birthday and Christmas gifts to Casey White’s son and grandchild.

“I would just say I’m very sorry about it and from all that I’ve heard from Casey and from everyone she was a very good person,” Ms Moore concluded in the Mail interview. “I just hate it with all my heart that it happened.”

Now, White is back in prison awaiting trial in the Ridgeway case, as well as new charges for his jailbreak.

His dramatic escape has inspired investigators in Limestone County, Alabama, to re-examine the case of another of White’s girlfriend who met a tragic end, in what authorities ruled at the time was a self-inflicted gunshot to the chest while staying in White’s trailer.

Investigators at the time found no blood on his clothing, and noted he appeared distraught over the death.

“It was just all too much–a woman killing herself with a sawed-off shotgun?’’ the woman’s brother, Tyler Rolin, told AL.com .

“The police said he was crying and very hysterical and I don’t doubt that one bit because I know he can turn it on,’’ he added. “He’s a master manipulator.”