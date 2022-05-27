Growing calls for FBI to investigate police response to Uvalde massacre

Officials have not been able to answer why officers left gunman alone for one hour while parents pleaded with law enforcement to save their children

Alex Woodward
New York
Friday 27 May 2022 16:35
Texas school shooting: Officials outline updated timeline of the attack

Texas congressman Joaquin Castro has pressed FBI director Christopher Wray to investigate the police response to the massacre of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where authorities have “provided the public with conflicting accounts that are at odds with those provided by witnesses.”

“The people of Uvalde, of Texas, and of the nation deserve an accurate account of what transpired” during the attack on 24 May, Congressman Castro wrote in a letter dated 26 May.

“Your agency must ensure that the American people have a complete and comprehensive account of how this tragedy occurred,” said the congressman, who represents a district that ecompasses parts of San Antonio, roughly 80 miles from the town.

His letter follows conflicting and often wildly contradictory statements from Texas authorities, including a false statement that a school-assigned officer fired at the gunman before he entered the school, and a failure to fully account for the hour that followed.

“I urge the FBI to use its maximum authority to thoroughly examine the timeline of events and the law enforcement response and to produce a full, timely, and transparent report on your findings,” Rep Castro wrote.

Recommended

Officials at a chaotic press conference on 26 May were not able to answer why it took officers more than one hour to breach the fourth-grade classroom that Salvador Ramos entered, and whether he killed the children inside before or after parents were outside the school pleading with officers to enter while law enforcement kept them at bay.

Follow the latest updates on the Uvalde mass shooting

Earlier this week, Travis Considine, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, claimed that Ramos “encountered” an officer outside the school and “they exchange[d] gunfire”.

Victor Escalon, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Thursday that not only is that account not accurate, there was no officer on campus. The gunman walked into an unlocked door.

Police responded to the scene within four minutes, but law enforcement waited more than an hour to enter the school, shortly after 1pm, when a sharpshooter with the United States Border Patrol tactical team fatally shot Ramos.

Witnesses – including parents who rushed to the school after the district issued a warning that there was an active shooter shortly after noon on Tuesday – have said that they “unsuccessfully urged law enforcement to enter the building during this time,” Congressman Castro said.

The officers are “making these calls to get help, they’re also evacuating students, teachers,” within that hour, according to Mr Escalon. “There’s a lot going on.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in