Texas school shooting - latest: Child death toll rises to 19 as Biden demands action
Texas elementary school shooting: Live from Uvalde, Texas
Nineteen children and two adults were killed after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to authorities. The shooter also died, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
The gunman been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Mr Abbott said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement.
Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School who lived in the small city 130 kms (80 miles) west of San Antonio, according to Mr Abbott.
President Biden told the nation it was time to “turn this pain into action” and change gun laws following the shooting massacre.
“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” he said at the White House. “Where in God’s name is our backbone, to have the courage to deal with this and stand up to the [gun] lobbies?”
The shooting prompted the school to go into lockdown. Students there were transported to St Willie Delon Civic Centre where they will be reunited with their parents.
'FBI’ season finale pulled after deadly shooting
CBS pulled the season finale of “FBI” after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.
The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.”
The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.
The synopsis reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate.”
Sports world condemns school shooting
The sports world reacted swiftly Tuesday to the news of an 18-year-old gunman opening fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and killing at least 19 children.
“My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously ‘AT SCHOOL’ where it’s suppose to be the safest!” tweeted American basketball player, LeBron James.
“The news of what’s happening, not just here in Texas but throughout our country, is sad,” said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd.
“The unthinkable and unimaginable. As I look at my daughter my heart is hurting for all the lives lost and their loved ones. A parents worst nightmare. Enough is enough. No more gun violence, no more terrorism. This is sickening,” said Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart.
“Breaks my heart hearing this news, no parent should ever have to lose there child. Praying for the families of those kids and the teacher ... this is devastating,” wrote Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Biden calls for new restrictions on firearms
Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, President Joe Biden told the nation on Tuesday night it was time to “turn this pain into action” and change gun laws following a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people.
He spoke Tuesday night from the White House barely an hour after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bracketed by mass shootings in the US.
“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” he said, hoarsely and visibly emotional. “Where in God’s name is our backbone, to have the courage to deal with this and stand up to the [gun] lobbies?”
With first lady Jill Biden standing by his side in the Roosevelt Room, the president said: “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away.”
“There’s a hollowness in your chest. You feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out.”
He called on the nation to hold the victims and families in prayer — but also to work harder to prevent the next tragedy.
Read more in this report by my colleague Josh Marcus:
‘Where in God’s name is our backbone?’: Biden demands reform after Texas shooting
President said US can do far more to stop shootings
Teacher killed in school shooting identified as Eva Mireles
Eva Mireles, a teacher of 17 years who taught fourth graders at Robb Elementary, has been identified as one of two adults killed in the school shooting, with confirmation coming from her aunt Lydia M Delgado.
She was “very loved”, an avid hiker and “fun of the party”, Ms Delgado told the New York Times.
“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 44-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.
Ms Ybarra was preparing to give blood for the wounded and was pondering how no one was able to spot possible problems in the shooter in time to stop him.
“To me, it’s more about raising mental health awareness,” said Ms Ybarra, a wellness coach who attended the elementary school where the shooting happened. “Someone could possibly have seen a dramatic change before something like this happened.”
Deadliest school shooting in Texas
The tragedy in Uvalde’s elementary school was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and it added to a grim tally in the state, which has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the US over the past five years.
In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.
A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs.
In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.
Hollywood stars express ‘rage and grief’
Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer and Chris Evans were among the famous faces expressing “rage and grief” in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a primary school in Texas.
They called for an end to violence as they criticised the US government over the lax gun laws.
Sharing a video of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who delivered an emotional message in a press conference before the NBA western conference finals, Swift tweeted: “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde.”
“By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak.
“Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”
Oscar’s co-host Schumer said: “We are grieving with the Uvalde community, a predominantly Latinx community, and everyone else impacted by yet another senseless act of violence in our schools.
“This is yet another tragic example of how pervasive this public health crisis is in our country.”
While Evans wrote: “F****** enough!”
Oscar-winning producer Finneas also expressed anger at the situation, writing: “Anyone saying ‘now isn’t the time to talk about gun control’ doesn’t care that kids got f****** murdered today.”
Posting on her Instagram story, reality star Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott, said: “Another school shooting. Devastating.
“Breaks my heart for these families.”
Relatives worry and grieve elementary school shooting
Relatives turned to social media in a desperate attempt to find the missing children as the death toll in Texas elementary school shooting rose to 19.
Adolfo Cruz, a 69-year-old air conditioning repairman, was still outside the school as the sun set, waiting for word on his 10-year-old great-granddaughter, Elijah Cruz Torres, whose whereabouts remained unknown to the family.
He drove to the school after receiving a tearful call from his daughter about the firing at the school.
While he waited outside the school, his family was at the hospital and civic centre waiting for word on her condition.
“I hope she is alive,” he said, calling it the heaviest moment of his life. “They are waiting for an update.”
“It’s a shock for me. I also feel for all the other families. This is a small community. Uvalde has always been real friendly. People are real friendly,” he added.
Social media was flooded with pictures of smiling children, as their families begged for information about them.
Sarah Sanders invokes Texas shooting to push for Republican’s anti-abortion agenda
Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican nomination for governor in Arkansas on Tuesday, invoked the fatal shooting of at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school as a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is”.
“Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us should be those that we are fighting for and protecting the most,” Ms Sanders said.
“I can assure you that in my administration, that’s exactly what we will do. We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in the classroom, the workplace, the nursing home, because every stage of life has value.”
NBA-Warriors coach calls for gun control
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr called for stricter gun control after the Texas school shooting.
A visibly shaken Kerr, who has been an advocate of tighter gun laws, said he would not discuss the Warriors’ Eastern Conference finals game against the Dallas Mavericks.
“Any basketball questions don’t matter ... ,” he told reporters. “In the last 10 days, we’ve had elderly black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, we’ve had Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California.
He also slammed lawmakers for blocking efforts to advance gun control measures.
“Do you realise that 90 per cent of Americans, regardless of political party, want background checks, universal background checks? 90 per cent of us,” Kerr said.
“We are being held hostage by 50 Senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote, despite what we the American people want. They won’t vote on it because they want to hold on to their own power.”
Texas pupils shattered by shooting
The students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas were two days away from their summer break when Tuesday’s massacre unfolded.
They had visited the zoo and participated in a gifted-and-talented showcase, recent posts on the school’s Facebook page showed.
Tuesday was awards day, according to the calendar, and pupils were invited to wear a nice outfit and fun shoes as part of a “footloose and fancy” theme.
But at around 11.43 am a note was posted on the Facebook feed: “Please know at this time Robb Elementary is under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area. The pupils and staff are safe in the building.”
Then came another message: “There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site.”
This was followed by more devastating news: the 18-year-old gunman opened fire at the school killing 19 children and two adults
“Our hearts are breaking for the families that have been affected by this evil,” Susan Vanderwier of Indiana wrote on the school’s Facebook page.
