Police investigate after two teenagers shot near Central Park

Two teenage boys aged 13 and 14 were shot near Central Park in New York City on Saturday evening.

The NYPD said the shooting occurred at 110th St and 5th Avenue beside to the northeast corner of the park just before 5pm.

The 13-year-old was shot in the right leg and a 14-year-old boy was wounded in the left bicep in suffered a graze to the chest.

Both victims were taken to Harlem Hospital with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Overall crime rates in New York City are up 34 per cent in April compared to the same month last year, NYPD figures show.

Shooting incidents had decreased substantially over the same period, down from 148 in April 2021 to 105 last month.

Mayor Eric Adams made public safety a central pledge of his campaign, but it seems New Yorkers’ patience is already wearing thin.

A new Quinnipinac University poll found 54 per cent of voters disapproved of his handling of crime, compared to just 35 per cent in February.