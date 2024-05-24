Chad Daybell trial live: New witness casts doubts on cult prophet’s son’s story about mom’s death
Chad Daybell’s trial began on April 1, about a year after Lori Vallow was convicted in the 2019 murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell
A new rebuttal witness for the prosecution testified that Chad Daybell’s son Garth had told him how he found his dead mother Tammy Daybell, which is different from what Garth told the court at his father’s triple murder trial earlier this week.
Shortly after the defense rested on Thursday, Jason Abegelen, who worked with Garth at a haunted house, recalled that Garth told him how he found his mother dead in the bedroom and that his father was not there.
But Garth had testified that in the early morning hours of October 19, 2019, his father woke him up to help after finding the mother-of-five dead and halfway off the bed on the floor, tangled up in sheets.
Daybell, 55, is on trial for the death of Tammy, and the murders of Lori Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, seven. Two weeks after Tammy’s death, Daybell and Vallow married on a beach in Hawaii.
It was only after the children were reported missing – and authorities began delving into the couple’s bizarre cult beliefs – that questions were asked about Tammy’s death and her body was exhumed for an autopsy. It was determined she had died of asphyxia and Daybell was charged with her murder, as well as the murders of Vallow’s children, who were found buried in Daybell’s Idaho backyard nine months after they went missing.
Prosecutors say Daybell and Vallow justified the three killings by creating an apocalyptic belief system, which was part of an elaborate scheme to eliminate any obstacles from their life.
But Daybell’s attorney claims he was manipulated by Vallow, who was convicted of the murders last year and received three life sentences.
Like Vallow, Daybell did not testify in his defense.
Closing arguments are expected to be next week and then the case will be in the hands of the jury.
If convicted, Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.
Court ends for the week
Chad Daybell’s trial has ended for the week.
Court will be on break for the Memorial Day weekend and will resume on Tuesday with jury instructions.
Closing arguments will follow and the case could be in the hands of the jury by midweek.
Testimony challenges statement made by Daybell’s son
First rebuttal witness is Lisa Marie Jensen
The first rebuttal witness is Lisa Marie Jensen.
She worked with Tammy and Emma Daybell at the school.
Defense rests case in Chad Daybell trial
After four days of witness testimony, the defense has rested its case in the Chad Daybell trial.
Attorney John Prior told the court before the break that his client will not take the stand to testify in his own defense.
The state said they will now call three rebuttal witnesses for testimony that will take one and a half to two days.
Chad Daybell will not take the stand in his defense
The triple murder suspect will not take the stand in his own defense.
Judge Boyce says the defense does not intend to call further witnesses.
Boyce tells Daybell that the jurors will be told that he has a constitutional right not to testify and if he does not, it can’t be used against him during jury deliberations.
He then asked the defense if Daybell intended to testify. Prior said he does not.
The judge asks Daybell if it’s his decision not to testify.
“That is correct.”
The defense will rest when court returns from break.
‘No way to tell’ where murders took place
On redirect, Prior drives home the point that there is no specific way to determine where these traumas took place.
Dr Bartelink responds that there is no way to tell.
Prior finishes testimony with Dr Bartelink and he is excused.
Expert anthropologist says parts of Tylee Ryan's remains were missing
Defense attorney John Prior displays an illustration of a skeleton and asks Dr Bartelink to point out parts of Tylee that were not recovered.
“We found there were certain areas of Tylee Ryan’s remains that were absent,” Bartelink said.
Dr Bartelink believes the body was burned in whole. He does not know if the body was burned and then placed in Daybell’s backyard.
On cross, Dr Bartelink confirmed that it’s possible that Tylee’s remains could be burned within a two hour time period, but could not make that determination.
“She could have been burned on the property but it is also possible that she could have been burned elsewhere,” he said.
Expert says combustibles needed to burn body
Dr Bartelink says you would need a large quantity of wood or other combustibles to burn a body over a long period of time.
He is explaining his experience and training with body burning.
“A body does not easily burn without having combustible materials.”
Dr Bartelink says you usually need other types of combustible materials because accelerants don’t usually last.
Tylee Ryan’s dismembered and burned remains were found buried in Daybell’s backyard.
Defense is expected to rest today
Defense attorney John Prior is expected to rest this morning.
Prosecutor Rocky Wixom said on Wednesday that the state intends to call rebuttal witnesses for further questioning.
That will last one and a half to two days.