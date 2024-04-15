Chad Daybell created ‘alternate reality’, prosecutors say as trial enters third week

✕ Close Prosecution delivers opening statements in murder trial of Chad Daybell

Chad Daybell created an “alternate reality” as he sought to eliminate “obstacles” in pursuit of a life with Lori Vallow, prosecutors say as the “doomsday cult” author’s trial enters its third week.

During opening statements last week, prosecutors said Daybell’s “desire for sex, power, and money led to the murders” of his former wife Tammy Daybell and Vallow’s children, Tylee, 16, and JJ, seven, who were found buried on Daybell’s property in 2020.

Daybell’s defence attorney John Prior, however, said his client was manipulated by Vallow.

During testimony, Rexburg police detective Rey Hermosillo took the court through their horrific process of digging up the remains of the children, which appeared to spark a reaction in the normally emotionaless Daybell.

Spectators at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho noticed as Daybell began to tremble when the gruesome pictures were shown to the jury, according to East Idaho News.

Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.

If convicted, Daybell faces either the death penalty or life in prison.