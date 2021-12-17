Police appeal for help as violent kidnapping caught on Ring door camera

Police in Charlotte, North Carolina are appealing for help to find a suspect involved in a violent kidnapping caught on a Ring doorbell camera.

The abduction took place shortly after 3am on Wednesday on Driftwood Drive in the eastern parts of the city.

A woman living in the 3700 block of Driftwood Drive has said that when she woke up and went outside to start her car, she saw a number of items dispersed on her front lawn, Fox 46 reported.

“I see a lot of stuff in the grass. When I come look, I see shoes. Women’s shoes and a wig,” said the woman who requested to remain anonymous.

She then checked the footage on her Ring video doorbell and discovered that a disturbing altercation had occurred on her doorstep overnight.

“When I checked the Ring, I see one girl is coming, running. They say ‘help’ and the other guy is hitting her stomach and face,” she said, adding that she called the police to inform them of the incident.

Law enforcement is now asking the public for help finding those responsible.

“For the protection of victims, we don’t normally release videos like this. It’s an unusual thing. However, it is an urgent matter for us to identify who these people are,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Captain Joel McNelly said during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have said that the injuries the woman sustained in the assault probably require medical attention. Captain McNelly said the department is worried for her safety.

“The video … it’s disturbing. There’s no other word to say for that. It’s disturbing,” he said, according to Fox 46.

Other residents on Driftwood Drive have said that they are now concerned about their own safety.

“I’m concerned. I’m concerned for the woman that’s involved, for my neighbours, and for anybody else that comes in contact with that guy,” neighbour Anthony Jones said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department wants anyone with information about the case to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.