3 dead and 14 injured in shooting outside Chattanooga bar

Shooting is believed to be isolated indicident, according to police

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Sunday 05 June 2022 17:06
'Enough': Biden demands action on gun violence as US schools become 'battlefields'

A shooting outside a bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee, overnight left three people dead and 14 injured, according to police.

Two people died from gunshot wounds, while another was hit by a fleeing car, as chaos ensued when multiple shooters are believed to have opened fire early on Sunday, Chattanooga police chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference.

“We’re trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” she said on Sunday.

Among the 17 impacted by the shooting, 16 are adults.

In total, fourteen people were shot, while three were hit by cars.

The violence is believed to be an isolated incident, with no further threat to the community, Ms Murphy added.

Authorities will provide another update on the shooting later on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched around 2.42 in the morning on Sunday, according to officials.

The stretch of McCallie Avenue where the gunfire took place will be temporarily closed while police investigate the crime scene.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

In May, six teens were were injured in a shooting in the city, in what Mayor Tim Kelly said at the time was probably “an altercation between other teenagers.” Two victims had life-threatening injuries.

“That’s outrageous and it has to stop,” Mr Kelly wrote on social media after the shooting. “It’s ridiculous that I even need to publicly state that guns have no place in the hands of our kids. And that children shouldn’t be wandering around in the middle of the night with no supervision.”

The mayor has called for “commense sense reforms” to gun access, including enhanced background checks, red flag laws, and raising the age limit on certain weapons purchases so “children can’t purchase assault rifles,” he wrote on 29 May on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

