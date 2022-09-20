Jump to content

Relative accused of pushing three-year-old boy off Chicago’s Navy Pier

Youngster went into cardiac arrest after being pulled from water and was rushed to city’s Lurie Children’s Hospital

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 20 September 2022 23:09

3-year-old boy pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: officials

A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after a relative pushed him into Lake Michigan from Chicago’s Navy Pier, according to officials.

Surveillance video reportedly shows the relative pushing the boy to the end of the pier before throwing him into the lake, sources told The Chicago Sun-Times.

Police say that the youngster went into cardiac arrest after being pulled from the water on Monday and was rushed to the city’s Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Officers at the scene were reportedly told by the relative that she was just a witness to the incident, then later told investigators she had been holding the boy by the shirt and let him fall into the water, a source told the newspaper.

The boy is not expected to survive, the source added.

The female relative has been taken into custody but no charges have yet been filed. Chicago Police Department has not officially confirmed the relationship between the woman in custody and the victim, stated WGN9.

“As with any incident involving children, these are difficult circumstances. We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts,” said Area Three Deputy Chief Gabriella Shemash.

The victim’s family is now being investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Service, spokesman Bill McCaffrey told the newspaper.

He said that the department had no previous contact with the family.

In a statement, officials for Navy Pier said, “Navy Pier is deeply saddened to learn about the injury of a child pulled from the water this afternoon. We are working very closely with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate the incident. Our hearts are with the child and his loved ones.”

