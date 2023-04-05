‘Murder-suicide’ at Chick-fil-A drive thru in Georgia leaves two dead

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Chick-fil-A restaurant drive-thru in Georgia became the scene of a deadly incident on Wednesday when two people died in an apparent murder-suicide.

The shooting unfolded outside Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Rome at around 7am on Wednesday morning, according to Rome Police Department.

Police said Anthony Wayne, 56, shot and killed Cassie Lashae Davis, 39, before turning the gun on himself.

The pair had been in some sort of relationship in the past.

Police were initially called to the scene of what was described as a vehicular crash as Davis’ car continued to move forward after the shooting, giving the impression of an accident, reported Rome News-Tribune.

“Prior to arrival, officers received more information that the incident was a shooting rather than an accident,” police said.

Officers then arrived at the fast-food branch to find the brutal scene.