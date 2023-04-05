Search warrant reveals everything seized from Nashville shooter Audrey Hale’s home

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A search of Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale’s home has led to the seizure of a series of items by the police, including shotguns and old yearbooks from The Covenant School.

Hale, who was initially identified by the police by their birth name and who identified themselves as transgender man Aiden, allegedly entered The Covenant School on 27 March and opened fire on students and staff, killing six people, three of whom were nine-year-old children.

Police said on Monday that the 28-year-old who carried out the mass shooting at their former school reportedly planned the attack months in advance and is believed to have “acted totally alone”.

Also on Monday, police conducted searches at Hale’s home and seized 47 items in total, reported the Daily Beast.

The warrant said the seizures included five yearbooks from The Covenant School and a “school photo”.

According to the police, Hale attended the religious school as a child and “resentment” toward teachers may have driven the shooting.

A police spokesperson told The Daily Beast that an exact motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

A Browning shotgun and “miscellaneous” firearm accessories in a shoe box, both of which were in a closet, as well as a Winchester shotgun resting next to a desk, have also been seized.

Police said Hale legally purchased seven guns in total, but used three – two assault rifles and a handgun – to fire 152 rounds during the attack.

The seizures also included two dozen writings, including Hale’s memoirs and journals.

Three folders and nine journals allegedly filled with writings about “school shootings” and “firearms courses” that were stowed under Hale’s bed were also seized.

Other seized items included home videos from the basement, targets and ammo boxes from a closet, as well as multiple electronics, car keys, healthcare cards, a “psych folder”, and a résumé.

“In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at the Covenant School,” police had said in a statement.

The Nashville attack is the deadliest school shooting since the shooting at Uvalde in Texas last May, in which 21 people, including 19 children, were killed.