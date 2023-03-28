Photos revealed of Nashville shooter’s guns personalised with stickers

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Photos of personalised guns used in an elementary school shooting in Tennessee that led to the deaths of three children and as many adults have been released by the police.

On Monday, 28-year-old shooting suspect Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to The Covenant School, a Christian elementary school in Nashville, showed a surveillance video released by the police.

Police said Hale was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun and had gained entry into the school building via a side door.

Now the police have released photos of the weapons used by Hale. There are stickers on the weapons and one gun has the name “Aiden” written on it. This was the name Hale used on social media, according to the Daily Beast.

“Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9-millimetre pistol,” the police said.

Surveillance footage released by the Metropolitan Nashville police department shows Hale shooting down the school’s glass double doorway before opening fire on students and staff.

The footage also shows Hale walking around the school’s hallways and coming in and out of different rooms while armed with an assault rifle.

The shooting suspect allegedly killed six people, three of them children. Hale was also killed at the scene by police officers.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all aged nine, died in the shooting. Katherine Koonce, 60, Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both 61, were the other victims.

The 28-year-old, who is believed to be a former student of the school, was shot dead by police on an upper floor of the school building.

Metro Nashville police chief John Drake said Hale was not believed to have any previous criminal record.

He said a “manifesto” and a map of the school grounds showing entrances had been found at the suspect’s home.