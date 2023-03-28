Police have released chilling surveillance footage showing the suspected shooter who killed six people, including three children, at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday 27 March.

Video shared by Metro Nashville Police shows the attacker, identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, arriving in a car and then proceeding towards the school.

Hale is seen shooting her way through of set of glass doors of the school before opening fire on students and staff.

The clip includes footage of Hale walking through corridors of The Covenant School armed with an assault rifle.

