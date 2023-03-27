What we know about the Nashville school shooter

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A heavily armed 28-year-old woman killed six people at a Nashville elementary school on Monday morning, according to police, before officers fatally shot her.

Here’s what we know about the shooter.

Who was the shooter in the Nashville attack?

Nashville police said on Monday the shooter at Covenant Presbyterian School was a 28-year-old white woman.

“We know that she was armed with at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun,” a police spokesperson said during a press briefing on Monday.

A team of five officers responding to the shooting encountered the woman, and two fired at her, an encounter that killed the 28-year-old.

What was the motive in the Nashville shooting?

Officials have not yet released the name of the alleged shooter, and are still investigating.

Nashville police chief John Drake said on Monday officers have looked into a vehicle and an address linked with the 28-year-old.

Chief Drake added that initial reports suggest she was a former student at Covenant, a private Christian elementary school, but that he was “unsure of all of that.”

“That’s what I’ve been told at this point,” he said.

Mass shootings by women are extremely rare.

Research by The Violence Project suggests 98 per cent of the mass shootings since 1966 have been conducted by men.

How did the shooter enter the school in Nashville?

Minor security lapses, included unlocked doors, have been investigated as key factors in school shootings like Uvalde.

Police in Nashville say they still aren’t sure how the 28-year-old got into the school

“How exactly she got in at this point is still under investigation,” the chief said on Monday. He said he believed that all doors had been locked at the time.

What comes next?

The Metro Nashville Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Police are expected to update the public on Monday afternoon.