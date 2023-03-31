✕ Close Bodycam footage shows Nashville police searching Christian school for gunman

Nashville authorities have released chilling 911 from inside the Covenant School as a mass shooting took place that cost the lives of three children and three adults.

According to the Associated Press, the calls were made in hushed voices urging dispatchers to send help, with gunfire and crying children heard in the background.

Earlier, hundreds of protesters flooded the Tennessee state capitol on Thursday morning to demand lawmakers take action on guns in the wake of the Nashville school shooting.

Meanwhile, a manifesto written by the Nashville school shooting suspect Audrey Hale will soon be released by officers investigating Monday’s deadly attack on The Covenant School in the Tennessee city, according to reports.

Pupils Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged nine, and staff members Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill were shot dead when an armed assailant identified by police as Hale, 28, a former student of the private Christian elementary school, burst into the building and opened fire.

No motivation for the attack has yet been established but on Wednesday it emerged that Hale had previously posted on Facebook about the death of a romantic partner, according to a former teacher, offering a possible clue.