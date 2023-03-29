Nashville school shooting – latest: Audrey Hale used secret gun cache in shooting captured on police bodycam
Seven dead including attacker Audrey Hale following assault on private Tennessee Christian institution on Monday morning
Nashville police chief John Drake says that school shooter Audrey Hale was “under doctor’s care for an emotional disorder” and had hidden seven legally purchased weapons at her family home.
Chief Drake said that three of the weapons were used in the horrific incident. He said that Hale’s parents knew she had one gun but believed she had sold it and had no other weapons.
He added that the police force “knew nothing” about the treatment but that “her parents felt she should not own weapons.”
Earlier, police released graphic bodycam footage of the moment officers shot dead Nashville mass shooting suspect Audrey Hale after six people were killed in an assault on a private Christian elementary school on Monday morning.
The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) previously shared surveillance camera footage of Hale, 28, arriving at the Covenant School in the Green Hills suburb of the southern city in a silver Honda Fit car, parking and then proceeding towards the school before entering via a side door, blasting through glass double doors and opening fire on staff and students.
Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged nine, died in the incident, as did headmistress Katherine Koonce, 60, and staff members Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both aged 61.
Police said that the suspect, who was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, was a former student at the school who had methodically planned the attack and may have harboured “resentment” against the institution.
Nashville’s history of school shootings
Monday’s attack was America’s 129th mass shooting of 2023, according to data compiled by Gun Violence Archive.
And it’s still March.
Here’s Kate Plummer with a look at the Tennessee city’s history of such atrocities and where it stands on gun laws.
Nashville’s history school shootings as six killed by former student
Since 1999, there have been 11 shootings in schools in Tennessee, which was among the top 10 deadliest states for gun violence in general in 2020
Nashville school shooter hid seven guns bought from five different stores from parents
Nashville school shooter hid seven guns bought in the last few years at five different stores from her parents ahead of the attack at a Christian school in the Tennessee capital.
Here is our full report on yesterday’s atrocity in the Green Hills suburb of Nashville.
The shooting comes at a time when the US is recovering from a spate of recent gun violence incidents at schools, including the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year, a first-grade student shooting his teacher in Virginia and a shooting in Denver, Colorado in which two school administrators were wounded.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has released a six minute video on YouTube composed of bodycam footage from two officers, Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo, who were part of the team that entered that school to “neutralise” the threat posed by Audrey Hale yesterday.
Be warned, the video is extremely intense, not to say harrowing, as the screenshot below illustrates.
Here’s the latest from Rachel Sharp.
Footage from the bodyworn cameras of Metro Nashville Police Officers Rex Engelbert, a four-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a nine-year veteran, was released on Tuesday – hours on from Monday’s horror attack
The survivor of a mass shooting last 4 July outside of Chicago rushed to the scene of the latest such tragedy in Nashville on Monday, expressing disbelief that one had occurred again.
“Are you freaking kidding me right now?” Ashbey Beasley told The Chicago Tribune by phone as she drove to the scene of the shooting at The Covenant School, later speaking for millions when she angrily demanded of the assembled reporters attending Chief Drake’s press conference: “Aren’t you guys tired of covering this?”
Beasley had stopped in Nashville on her way back from her 12th trip to Washington since the Highland Park tragedy to lobby members of Congress to pass a federal assault weapons ban.
Here is her story.
The survivor of a mass shooting last July 4th outside Chicago rushed to the scene of the latest such tragedy in Nashville, expressing disbelief that one had occurred again
Victim Cynthia Peak was close friend of Tennessee's first lady, governor says in new video
Peak, 61, a substitute teacher at The Covenant school who was shot dead on Monday by Audrey Hale, was a close friend of Bill Lee’s wife Maria Lee.
“What happened at Covenant School was a tragedy beyond comprehension,” Mr Lee said in a video released on Tuesday night.
“Like many of you, I’ve experienced tragedy in my own life, and I’ve experienced the day after that tragedy. I woke up this morning with a very familiar feeling, and I recognize that today many Tennesseans are feeling the exact same way — the emptiness, the lack of understanding, the desperate desire for answers and the desperate need for hope.
“All of Tennessee was hurt yesterday, but some parents woke up without children, children woke up without parents and without teachers, and spouses woke up without their loved ones.
“Maria woke up this morning without one of her best friends, Cindy Peak.”
What happened at The Covenant School yesterday was a tragedy beyond comprehension. I want to speak directly to Tennesseans about the way forward. pic.twitter.com/3poMgYgxeq— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 28, 2023
Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged nine, died in the incident, as did headmistress Katherine Koonce, 60, and staff members Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both aged 61.
“We are enduring a very difficult moment. I understand there is pain. I understand the desperation to have answers, to place blame, to argue about a solution that could prevent this horrible tragedy,” he added.
“There will come a time to ask how a person could do this. There will come a time to discuss and debate policy.
“But this is not a time for hate or rage. That will not resolve or heal. Everyone is hurting, and remembering that as we grieve and walk together will be the way we honour those who were lost.
Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to interfere with an ATF check on a gun store in Georgia
Far-right congresswoman attempted to disrupt ATF inspection after gun store owner called GOP allies.
John Bowden has all the details.
Georgia congresswoman attempted to disrupt ATF inspection after gun store owner called GOP allies
People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial for victims at the Covenant School in Nashville
Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney were the nine-year-old children killed.
Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney were the nine-year-old children killed