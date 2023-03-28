Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Nashville school shooter hid seven guns bought in the last few years at five different stores from their parents ahead of the attack at a Christian school in the Tennessee capital.

The suspect, Audrey Hale, killed three adults and three children at The Covenant School on Monday.

Police said on Tuesday that Hale wasn’t specifically targeting anyone at the school. The motive remains unclear. Hale previously attended the school.

“This school, this church building, was a target of the shooter, but we have no information at present to indicate that the shooter was specifically targeting any one of the six individuals who were murdered,” police spokesperson Don Aaron said.

Officials said that Hale wasn’t on the radar of law enforcement ahead of the shooting, according to the Associated Press.

Nashville police chief John Drake said on Tuesday that police had spoken to Hale’s family, who said that Hale had been treated for an “emotional disorder”.

“Law enforcement knew nothing about the treatment,” the chief said.

Chief Drake said that the parents believed Hale “should not own weapons” and that the suspect “had been hiding several weapons within the house”.

The parents believed that Hale had sold one firearm and “did not own any more,” the chief added.

Three of the seven legally and locally bought firearms were used in the attack on Monday.

Hale used an AR-style rifle, an AR-style pistol, and a handgun.

The parents of the shooter told law enforcement that Hale had a red bag when leaving the home before the attack.

They had asked Hale what the bag contained, but in the end dismissed the issue, believing that Hale didn’t own any firearms.

More follows...