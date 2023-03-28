Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have not yet ascertained any motive behind the mass shooting which took place at a Christian elementary school in Nashville on Monday, but officials said on Tuesday that gunman Audrey Hale had previously been under mental health treatment.

“She was under care, doctor’s care, for an emotional disorder,” Nashville police chief John Drake said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Her parents felt that she should not own weapons,” the chief added.

(Police have identified the suspected shooter by their name at birth; Hale reportedly was a transgender man who used he/him pronouns , though law enforcement officials initially described the suspect as a woman in the aftermath of the shooting. Police did not provide another name.)

Officials said on Tuesday they had interviewed the Hale family, who was aware the Audrey had purchased one firearm, but believed she had sold it.

In reality, Mr Drake said, the 28-year-old was able to purchase seven guns legally from five different local stores.

Hale carried three guns – two assault weapons and a pistol – during the shooting itself, and police discovered a shotgun and a sawed-off shotgun at his home.

The police chief added on Tuesday that while the state lacked a law that would allow police to formally confiscate weapons from someone deemed to be mentally unstable, officials would’ve sought to prevent any violence from occuring had they been warned.

“If it had been reported, there’s no a law for that,” Mr Drake said. “If it had been reported she was suicidal or was going to kill someone and had been reported to us, we would’ve tried to get those weapons.”

Those who knew Hale said they were shocked that the shooting occured, describing the 28-year-old as a normal “quiet” person, from a family without any apparent interest in guns.

“If I had to imagine, Audrey’s parents are probably just as shocked as everybody in the neighborhood is…It just doesn’t seem real,” Sean Brashears told The Daily Beast.

“There’s nothing that would have led me to believe that she was capable of such a thing or that she or anybody in that family would have access to, much less ever used, a gun. They just don’t seem like the family that, like, is around guns. They’re not talking about going to a gun range or they’re not going hunting.”

Another neighbour Sandy Durham said: “She was very sweet. I don’t know what happened. It’s very scary.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.