Officers shot and killed an armed individual who wounded multiple people in a shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, according to police.

“The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

The shooting took place at Covenant Presbyterian School, WKRN reports.

“We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School,” the Nashville Fire Department said on Monday morning. “We can confirm we have multiple patients.”

Three students are dead, according to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, WSMV reports.

Three “pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser told NBC News. “All three were pronounced dead after arrival.”

The Nashville office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is deploying resources to assist police with their response to the shooting, Fox News reports.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also sending agents to the scene.

The TBI said on Twitter on Monday “there is no current threat to public safety.”

The Covenant School is a private religious school located on the campus of Nashville’s Covenent Presbyterian Church, and is next door to a Nashville Fire Department station, according to USA Today.

The school, founded in 2001, is located in the wealthy Green Hill neighbourhood, and has 33 teachers and roughly 200 students, according to the Associated Press.

Children were seen being led away from the school in a line by police.

A family reunification center is open at Woodmont Baptist Church on 2100 Woodmont Boulevard. Parents at the scene of the shooting were seen running trying to find their children with tears in their eyes, according to WSMV.

Shannon Watts of gun safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action said Tennessee governor Bill Lee is responsible for increasing the risk of gun violence in the state, after signing a 2021 bill allowing for permitless carry.

“Tennessee [Governor Bill Lee] hasn’t had time yet to tweet his thoughts and prayers for Covenant School, but when he does, remind him that this is exactly why police and citizens opposed the permitless carry bill he signed into law at a gun maker’s factory in 2021,” she wrote on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.